GNOME News Hands on with the new Night Light feature in GNOME 3.24 We take a look at GNOME Night Light, a blue light filter that is included in the GNOME 3.24 desktop and adjusts the color temperature of the display.

New Printers Panel As I mentioned in my previous post about the New Users Panel, we are happy to be able to include a new Printers panel in GNOME 3.24. The Printers panel is also part of the GNOME Control Center redesign effort which intents to introduce the new shell in 3.26

Profiling Flatpak’d applications

Attended FOSDEM 2017 Containerised applications solve these issues. Maybe. He mentioned Flatpak, snappy, and Appimage. The former is the oldest technology dating all the way back to 2003. The solutions have in common that they bundle the app and run it in some kind of container or sandbox. From his criteria, the compatibility issue is solved, because the libraries are in the bundles. Portability is solved, because all dependencies are shipped in the bundle. And the pace of change is up to the app developer.

Custom terminal titles are back in Fedora Almost four years ago, in GNOME 3.12, the ability to have custom terminal titles was removed from gnome-terminal. As is wont to happen, users who dealt with scores of similar looking terminal tabs and windows were quick to express their grief at this loss.