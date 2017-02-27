LINUX FOUNDER Linus Torvalds was warned in 2005 that the use of the SHA-1 hash to sign code in Linux and Git was insecure and urged to shift to something better protected, but rejected the advice outright.

Free software evangelist John Gilmore warned Torvalds ten years ago that "SHA1 has been broken; it's possible to generate two different blobs that hash to the same SHA1 hash".

Gilmore penned his warning to Torvalds in April 2005, when MD5 had already been cracked and SHA1 remained "hard to crack" - but still crackable.