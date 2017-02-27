Linux Devices: Tizen and Pi Zero Samsung Z4 SM-Z400F could be the phone that runs Tizen 3.0 out of the box It has been over six months since the launch of the last Tizen Smartphone which was the Samsung Z2 and hence we should soon be seeing a successor to refresh the series. Earlier today, we reported on the leaked specifications and features of one such upcoming Tizen device which is the highly anticipated Samsung Z5. Now, we are getting hints on another Tizen device in the making bearing the Model name SM-Z400F which should logically be the Samsung Z4.

Smartphone Game: Dinosaur Simulator: Dino World platform Tizen Dino Simulator Dino World is a game where you are a dinosaur causing chaos all over the place. There is one objective and that is to kill, destroy, and to destroy more!!! By causing destuction to innocent people’s lives (and proberably killing those innocent people), you get points! (YAY!).

Pi Zero Wireless out now for $10 Today, on the fifth anniversary of the release of the original Raspberry Pi, the Foundation has released Pi Zero W, a Pi Zero with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, for $10. The original Pi Zero was great (and still is!)—but many people found its lack of wireless connectivity an inconvenience. Now with Zero W, you can connect to the Internet without using any adapters, and you can even use a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard rather than wired USB, or use a Bluetooth speaker for audio.

FOSS Licensing: ZFS in Debian and Creative Commons On ZFS in Debian I’m currently over at FOSDEM, and have been asked by a couple of people about the state of ZFS and Debian. So, I thought I’d give a quick post to explain what Debian’s current plan is (which has come together with a lot of discussion with the FTP Masters and others around what we should do). [...] Debian has always prided itself in providing the unequivocally correct solution to our users and downstream distributions. This also includes licenses – we make sure that Debian will contain 100% free software. This means that if you install Debian, you are guaranteed freedoms offered under the DFSG and our social contract.

Complying with Creative Commons license attribution requirements in slides and powerpoint When I was at Mozilla and WMF, I frequently got asked how to give proper credit when using Creative Commons-licensed images in slideshows. I got the question again last week, and am working on slides right now, so here’s a quick guide.