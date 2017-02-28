Open source web servers | NGINX, Apache, Lighttpd and more
Web servers have come a long way since the CERN httpd was developed by Tim Berners-Lee in 1990 as part of the same project that resulted in the first ever web browser.
Some of the leading suppliers of web servers today provide closed source enterprise-level options for enterprises, but many others retain the open values embodied by Tim Berners-Lee and the decision to release the source code for CERN httpd into the public domain in 1993.
Computerworld UK looks at the best open source web servers currently available for enterprises.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Q4OS 1.8.3, Orion
New update of stable Q4OS 'Orion' desktop is available. Bunch of important packages updates and security patches has been delivered, as well as improvements of the native Q4OS update manager application. All the changes are available for existing Q4OS users via the automatic update process. Work on the next major version, Q4OS 2.3 'Scorpion' continues as the Debian Project also nears end of development cycle for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 'Strech' operating system, upon which Q4OS 2.3 will be based. The release date is preliminarily scheduled at about the turn of April and May 2017. Q4OS 'Scorpion' will be supported at least five years from the official release date.
Games for GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Security News
Recent comments
14 hours 59 min ago
2 days 23 hours ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
13 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 6 hours ago
17 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 1 day ago
20 weeks 4 days ago