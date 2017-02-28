Security News
Reproducible Builds: week 96 in Stretch cycle
Christos also reported that that NetBSD's base system is now 100.0% reproducible in our current test framework.
Game theory says publicly shaming cyberattackers could backfire
Know your enemy, the saying goes. But when it comes to cyberattacks, a game theory model suggests that just knowing the perpetrator and pointing the finger at them might not be the best tactic, and could even play into the hands of the attacker.
But naming who’s behind an attack may not be helpful if you’re not in a position to retaliate, says Benjamin Edwards at IBM Research, who led the modelling work.
X.Org Struck Again By Multiple Security Issues
By now you probably know that X.Org's security is in bad shape and routinely new security issues are uncovered and that's the case today.
Bad bug found in Microsoft browsing code [Ed: And many bugs intentionally not patched]
Google has released details of a bug in Microsoft's browsing programs that would allow attackers to build websites that make the software crash.
Google researcher Ivan Fratric said the bug could, in some cases, allow attackers to hijack a victim's browser.
The bug was found in November, but details are only now being released after the expiry of the 90-day deadline Google gave Microsoft to find a fix.
Microsoft has yet to say when it will produce a patch that removes the bug.
Q4OS 1.8.3, Orion
New update of stable Q4OS 'Orion' desktop is available. Bunch of important packages updates and security patches has been delivered, as well as improvements of the native Q4OS update manager application. All the changes are available for existing Q4OS users via the automatic update process. Work on the next major version, Q4OS 2.3 'Scorpion' continues as the Debian Project also nears end of development cycle for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 'Strech' operating system, upon which Q4OS 2.3 will be based. The release date is preliminarily scheduled at about the turn of April and May 2017. Q4OS 'Scorpion' will be supported at least five years from the official release date.
