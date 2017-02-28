Games for GNU/Linux
-
LiquidSky, the 'PC in the Cloud' gaming service will support Linux
During GDC at the AMD event, a LiquidSky employee stated that their gaming client that streams games to you will have a Linux client.
You can see the video here, at around 44 minutes the LiquidSky presenter talks about how it works and what platforms it will support and Linux is directly mentioned as being supported.
-
Unity 5.6 to release March 31st with 'out of the box support for Vulkan' [Ed: Microsoft Mono]
-
Unity 5.6 Shipping Next Month With Good Vulkan Support & More
-
Valve Developer Posts High Priority AMDGPU Scheduling Support
Valve developer Andres Rodriguez has posted a set of 22 patches for supporting high priority scheduling within the AMDGPU kernel driver.
This high priority AMDGPU scheduling work is done as part of their open-source AMD Linux GPU driver improvements for benefiting VR / SteamVR.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Q4OS 1.8.3, Orion
New update of stable Q4OS 'Orion' desktop is available. Bunch of important packages updates and security patches has been delivered, as well as improvements of the native Q4OS update manager application. All the changes are available for existing Q4OS users via the automatic update process. Work on the next major version, Q4OS 2.3 'Scorpion' continues as the Debian Project also nears end of development cycle for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 'Strech' operating system, upon which Q4OS 2.3 will be based. The release date is preliminarily scheduled at about the turn of April and May 2017. Q4OS 'Scorpion' will be supported at least five years from the official release date.
Games for GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Security News
Recent comments
14 hours 59 min ago
2 days 23 hours ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
13 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 6 hours ago
17 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 1 day ago
20 weeks 4 days ago