Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced today that eww ITandTEL, one of Austria’s leading network operators, has deployed Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat CloudForms to develop and implement a customer-facing, scalable and automated Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) environment. This allows the service provider to more quickly build high-performance cloud solutions for customers and manage these offerings in a more efficient manner with relevant E.U. data protection directives.
Ansible Tower 3.1 update adds new multi-workflow playbook DevOps capabilities to Red Hat's IT automation platform, as well as enhanced search and scale-out clustering features.
Red Hat announced the latest iteration of its Ansible Tower DevOps platform on Feb. 28, providing new workflow and scalability options for enterprises. The Ansible Tower 3.1 release adds multi-playbook workflows as well as additional search and scale-out clustering features.
New update of stable Q4OS 'Orion' desktop is available. Bunch of important packages updates and security patches has been delivered, as well as improvements of the native Q4OS update manager application. All the changes are available for existing Q4OS users via the automatic update process. Work on the next major version, Q4OS 2.3 'Scorpion' continues as the Debian Project also nears end of development cycle for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 'Strech' operating system, upon which Q4OS 2.3 will be based. The release date is preliminarily scheduled at about the turn of April and May 2017. Q4OS 'Scorpion' will be supported at least five years from the official release date.
