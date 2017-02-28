F2FS Feature Work For The Linux 4.11 Kernel The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) will see new features introduced with the Linux 4.11 kernel. F2FS for Linux 4.11 is making use of a separate thread for discards to avoid latency problems during checkpoints and fstrim, some prep work for open-channel SSD support, on-disk bitmaps are being introduced, and various other changes.

Q4OS 1.8.3, Orion New update of stable Q4OS 'Orion' desktop is available. Bunch of important packages updates and security patches has been delivered, as well as improvements of the native Q4OS update manager application. All the changes are available for existing Q4OS users via the automatic update process. Work on the next major version, Q4OS 2.3 'Scorpion' continues as the Debian Project also nears end of development cycle for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 'Strech' operating system, upon which Q4OS 2.3 will be based. The release date is preliminarily scheduled at about the turn of April and May 2017. Q4OS 'Scorpion' will be supported at least five years from the official release date.