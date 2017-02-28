Language Selection

How To Make A Multiboot USB In Linux And Windows

Linux

Do you wish to make a multiboot USB? Do you want to have multiple OSes on a USB drive for installation or for recovering other systems? Do you want to boot and use multiple operating systems from your USB drive, I got you covered. Let us look at two ways of achieving this.

F2FS Feature Work For The Linux 4.11 Kernel

The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) will see new features introduced with the Linux 4.11 kernel. F2FS for Linux 4.11 is making use of a separate thread for discards to avoid latency problems during checkpoints and fstrim, some prep work for open-channel SSD support, on-disk bitmaps are being introduced, and various other changes. Read more

Q4OS 1.8.3, Orion

New update of stable Q4OS 'Orion' desktop is available. Bunch of important packages updates and security patches has been delivered, as well as improvements of the native Q4OS update manager application. All the changes are available for existing Q4OS users via the automatic update process. Work on the next major version, Q4OS 2.3 'Scorpion' continues as the Debian Project also nears end of development cycle for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 'Strech' operating system, upon which Q4OS 2.3 will be based. The release date is preliminarily scheduled at about the turn of April and May 2017. Q4OS 'Scorpion' will be supported at least five years from the official release date. Read more

