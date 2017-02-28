Language Selection

Kaby Lake is unleashed with Linux kernel 4.10

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of March 2017 09:41:19 PM Filed under
Linux

The guy behind the Linux kernel, Linus Torvalds, has built version 4.10 of the mainline kernel—nicknamed “Fearless Coyote.” Like any new kernel, version 4.10 has a slew of improvements for compatibility with a wide range of hardware. As I was digging through the commit log to see what’s new (a lot, actually), an entry on Kaby Lake caught my eye.

Linux Devices

Leftovers: OSS

  • Verizon, Atos, CableLabs join ETSI Open Source MANO project
    ETSI Open Source MANO initiative swells to 60 organizations with arrival of Verizon, Atos and CableLabs as new members.
  • Rise of Open Source IoT Picks Up Steam
    The rise of open source Internet of Things (IoT) is inevitable, according to a recent survey by open source software firm Red Hat. The survey found that while enterprises are exploring the potential of IoT, they are not rushing into development and project initiation without caution. In fact, “steady deliberation” seems to be the industry approach to IoT, with a focus on containing development and project costs, overriding the initial excitement around IoT. This indicates a preference for open source development environments going ahead.
  • As the Software Supply Chain Shifts, Enterprise Open Source Programs Ramp Up
    Today’s software supply chain is fundamentally different than it was only a few years ago, and open source programs at large enterprises are helping to drive that trend. According to Sonatype’s 2016 State of the Software Supply Chain enterprises are both turning to existing open source projects to decrease the amount of code they have to write, and increasingly creating their own open source tools.
  • Is it the end of the traditional resume?
    For the past five years, I've been unreasonably excited about a metadata standard known as Open Badges. In October 2016, as part of Mozilla Foundation's plans to transition the maintenance of the standard to the non-profit IMS Global Consortium, the Open Badges website was relaunched with perhaps the most concise definition I've seen: "Connected, verifiable credentials represented in portable image files." We're now at the stage where additional standards are being built upon Open Badges, whether blockchain-related or, as I will outline in this article, relating to ways badges tell stories through learning pathways.
  • Haiku OS Begins Prepping For Ryzen, Subpixel Rendering
    The open-source Haiku OS inspired by BeOS has made much progress this month on several fronts. Haiku OS has been working on real sub-pixel rendering support now that Microsoft patents pertaining to sub-pixel rendering are expiring. There have also been improvements to Haiku's JSON API, work underway to make Haiku build under GCC 6, and prep support for upcoming AMD Ryzen CPU coverage.
  • Keynote: Community Software Powers the Machine by Mark Atwood
  • Community Software, Science Fiction, and The Machine
    Not many presentations can start with a video co-promoting a new computer and the latest Star Trek movie, but Mark Atwood, Director of Open Source Engagement at HP Enterprise, started his LinuxCon Europe keynote with a video about The Machine and Star Trek Beyond. The Machine uses a new kind of physics for computation and data storage allowing it to be very fast, energy efficient, and agile. The Machine runs Linux, and Atwood says that “the best way to promote the use of any sort of new technology is to make it open source.”
  • Mozilla Acquires Pocket Developer Read It Later
    Mozilla makes its first acquisition, adding online bookmarking and sharing service Pocket to its roster. On Feb. 27, Mozilla announced its first ever acquisition, announcing that it has acquired Read It Later Inc, which is best known for its Pocket technology that enables users to save, share and discover online links.

Development News

  • GitHub Shows How to Get Started with Open Source
  • NPM or Yarn? Node.js devs pick their package manager
    Mere months since it was open-sourced by Facebook, Yarn has NPM on the run. The upstart JavaScript package manager has gained a quick foothold in the Node.js community, particularly among users of the React JavaScript UI library. Known for faster installation, Yarn gives developers an improved ability to manage code dependencies in their Node.js projects, proponents say. It features a deterministic install algorithm and a lockfile capability that lists exact version numbers of all project dependencies. In this way, Yarn enables installation of thousands of third-party packages from the internet while ensuring code is executed the same on every system.
  • WebAssembly consensus and end of Browser Preview
  • WebAssembly Ends Browser Preview With Initial API & Binary Format
    The WebAssembly project that's the cross-browser effort for low-level programming for in-browser client-side execution has reached a major milestone today. WASM can allow compiling C/C++ among other languages down into code supported by Firefox, Chrome, WebKit, and Edge. The WebAssembly stakeholders agreed that it's the end of the browser preview phase with the initial WebAssembly API and binary format being complete for their initial implementation. Web browsers can now begin shipping WebAssembly support enabled by default.

Software in the Back End/Server

