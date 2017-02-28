The patches are now out there for having initial accelerated support in the Nouveau DRM driver for the GeForce GTX 1050/1060/1070/1080 series "Pascal" graphics cards. The signed firmware is being released and will allow these consumer graphics cards to now have hardware-accelerated support via the open-source driver.

The patches were merged last night into the Nouveau DRM development tree for enabling Pascal hardware acceleration for the GP102 to GP107 Pascal GPUs. We should be seeing the binary firmware release to pair with the driver today. While this is a huge milestone and great to see it finally happen, do note this initial support doesn't yet have any re-clocking (similar to the Maxwell Nouveau support) and is basically in the same boat as Maxwell in terms of supported features, etc.