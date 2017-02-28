Language Selection

Linux Graphics

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of March 2017 10:21:00 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • Initial Open-Source Accelerated Support Comes To Nouveau For GTX 1050/1060/1070/1080

    The patches are now out there for having initial accelerated support in the Nouveau DRM driver for the GeForce GTX 1050/1060/1070/1080 series "Pascal" graphics cards. The signed firmware is being released and will allow these consumer graphics cards to now have hardware-accelerated support via the open-source driver.

    The patches were merged last night into the Nouveau DRM development tree for enabling Pascal hardware acceleration for the GP102 to GP107 Pascal GPUs. We should be seeing the binary firmware release to pair with the driver today. While this is a huge milestone and great to see it finally happen, do note this initial support doesn't yet have any re-clocking (similar to the Maxwell Nouveau support) and is basically in the same boat as Maxwell in terms of supported features, etc.

  • Collabora's Graphics Work So Far In 2017, They Are Working On Soft FP64 For Mesa

    Collabora developer and longtime X.Org/Wayland contributor Daniel Stone has written a blog post detailing some of the recent and ongoing projects being led by the consulting firm when it comes to open-source graphics.

    Collabora is involved in many of the open-source upstream Linux graphics development from the work on the Intel Mesa shader cache to employing the current Mesa release manager to advancing Wayland and Weston.

  • Mesa 17.0.1 Is Near, Release Candidate Is Out

    Emil Velikov has announced the availability today of the Mesa 17.0.1 release candidate.

    Mesa 17.0.1 RC has five dozen patches prepped for this first point release to Mesa 17. Mesa 17.0.1 has a GLVND fix, a number of crash fixes for Gallium3D drivers, improved compute shader support in Nouveau, Intel OpenGL and Vulkan fixes, and a wide range of other work. Mesa 17.0.1 as usual is mainly comprised of bug/regression fixes while Mesa 17.1 due out in about two months will be the next feature release.

  • NVIDIA 375.27.13 Linux Driver Released To Fix SteamVR

    NVIDIA released their new Vulkan beta driver on Monday to support the new Vulkan 1.0.42 extensions but that ended up breaking the SteamVR Linux support, which relies upon Vulkan. NVIDIA has now corrected this support.

  • New NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver released, fixing SteamVR problems

    NVIDIA have released another beta of their Vulkan driver, which includes a fix for a major problem with SteamVR.

  • NVIDIA have announced the 1080 Ti and it's a beast
  • GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Announced: 3584 CUDA Cores, 11 GB vRAM, 11 Gbps
Linux Devices

Leftovers: OSS

  • Verizon, Atos, CableLabs join ETSI Open Source MANO project
    ETSI Open Source MANO initiative swells to 60 organizations with arrival of Verizon, Atos and CableLabs as new members.
  • Rise of Open Source IoT Picks Up Steam
    The rise of open source Internet of Things (IoT) is inevitable, according to a recent survey by open source software firm Red Hat. The survey found that while enterprises are exploring the potential of IoT, they are not rushing into development and project initiation without caution. In fact, “steady deliberation” seems to be the industry approach to IoT, with a focus on containing development and project costs, overriding the initial excitement around IoT. This indicates a preference for open source development environments going ahead.
  • As the Software Supply Chain Shifts, Enterprise Open Source Programs Ramp Up
    Today’s software supply chain is fundamentally different than it was only a few years ago, and open source programs at large enterprises are helping to drive that trend. According to Sonatype’s 2016 State of the Software Supply Chain enterprises are both turning to existing open source projects to decrease the amount of code they have to write, and increasingly creating their own open source tools.
  • Is it the end of the traditional resume?
    For the past five years, I've been unreasonably excited about a metadata standard known as Open Badges. In October 2016, as part of Mozilla Foundation's plans to transition the maintenance of the standard to the non-profit IMS Global Consortium, the Open Badges website was relaunched with perhaps the most concise definition I've seen: "Connected, verifiable credentials represented in portable image files." We're now at the stage where additional standards are being built upon Open Badges, whether blockchain-related or, as I will outline in this article, relating to ways badges tell stories through learning pathways.
  • Haiku OS Begins Prepping For Ryzen, Subpixel Rendering
    The open-source Haiku OS inspired by BeOS has made much progress this month on several fronts. Haiku OS has been working on real sub-pixel rendering support now that Microsoft patents pertaining to sub-pixel rendering are expiring. There have also been improvements to Haiku's JSON API, work underway to make Haiku build under GCC 6, and prep support for upcoming AMD Ryzen CPU coverage.
  • Keynote: Community Software Powers the Machine by Mark Atwood
  • Community Software, Science Fiction, and The Machine
    Not many presentations can start with a video co-promoting a new computer and the latest Star Trek movie, but Mark Atwood, Director of Open Source Engagement at HP Enterprise, started his LinuxCon Europe keynote with a video about The Machine and Star Trek Beyond. The Machine uses a new kind of physics for computation and data storage allowing it to be very fast, energy efficient, and agile. The Machine runs Linux, and Atwood says that “the best way to promote the use of any sort of new technology is to make it open source.”
  • Mozilla Acquires Pocket Developer Read It Later
    Mozilla makes its first acquisition, adding online bookmarking and sharing service Pocket to its roster. On Feb. 27, Mozilla announced its first ever acquisition, announcing that it has acquired Read It Later Inc, which is best known for its Pocket technology that enables users to save, share and discover online links.

Development News

  • GitHub Shows How to Get Started with Open Source
  • NPM or Yarn? Node.js devs pick their package manager
    Mere months since it was open-sourced by Facebook, Yarn has NPM on the run. The upstart JavaScript package manager has gained a quick foothold in the Node.js community, particularly among users of the React JavaScript UI library. Known for faster installation, Yarn gives developers an improved ability to manage code dependencies in their Node.js projects, proponents say. It features a deterministic install algorithm and a lockfile capability that lists exact version numbers of all project dependencies. In this way, Yarn enables installation of thousands of third-party packages from the internet while ensuring code is executed the same on every system.
  • WebAssembly consensus and end of Browser Preview
  • WebAssembly Ends Browser Preview With Initial API & Binary Format
    The WebAssembly project that's the cross-browser effort for low-level programming for in-browser client-side execution has reached a major milestone today. WASM can allow compiling C/C++ among other languages down into code supported by Firefox, Chrome, WebKit, and Edge. The WebAssembly stakeholders agreed that it's the end of the browser preview phase with the initial WebAssembly API and binary format being complete for their initial implementation. Web browsers can now begin shipping WebAssembly support enabled by default.

Software in the Back End/Server

