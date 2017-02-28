Leftovers: Software and Games
10 Popular Apps To Use In 2017 If You Haven't
We all run our favourite apps on your PC. This year you all will be wondering that which apps are updated? Which are the best app to use this year, so let’s take a look at the 10 new best apps for 2017.
Battery Monitor – Keep Track of Your Linux Battery Status
Have you ever been engrossed in work so much so that you forget to check your system battery and it just sleeps on you? Well, all that is a thing of the past now since you know about the lightweight utility app to fix that.
We introduce to you the Battery Monitor; is a tiny tool that will notify you about your system’s battery status which could be Charging, Discharging, Not Charging, Critically Low Battery on Linux.
Danbooru Client 0.6.1 released
It offers a convenient, KF5 and Qt5-based GUI coupled with a QML image view to browse, view, and download images hosted in two of the most famous Danbooru boards (konachan.com and yande.re).
molly-guard – Protects Machines from Accidental Shutdowns/Reboots
molly-guard is a handy utility which protects machines from accidental shutdowns/reboots by asking your hostname. Many of the Linux professional, working more then one system when they have issues. molly-guard was primarily designed to shield SSH connections.
For some reason they want to reboot the system to resolve the issue in production, in such a case they might reboot wrong system instead of actual system. Even i also did the same accidentally many times.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.0 M5 Released
The latest and last planned development release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.0-Ringsaker is now available for your cross-platform, open-source benchmarking needs.
Skype for Linux Beta Released with Video Call Support
Vimix GTK Theme is a colourful alternative to the Arc theme
It’s no secret that the Arc GTK theme is our go-to recommendation for Linux users bored of their distro’s default design.
This hasn’t gone unnoticed by our readers. William emailed us to say recommend a GTK theme that isn’t Arc — and it’s pretty nice!
Hurrah! SuperTuxKart Has Been Greenlit on Steam!
Wave the checkered flag because SuperTuxKart has been greenlit on Steam thanks to thousands of votes from enthusiastic fans of the FOSS racing game.
Smartphone Game: Toon Sniper 3D is available in Tizen Store
Toon Sniper is a game where you have to shoot, nothing else to it (almost.) You have to shoot the terrorists from the rooftop that you are standing on. The controls are simple. On the left bottom corner, you swipe left or right to look around and on the right bottom corner, you tap to shoot. There is also a magnifier icon above where you swipe to look around; this helps you to zoom in on the enemy and it helps your aim. You have a certain amount of people and the time you need to kill them in- on the first level you kill ten people in one minute fifteen seconds.
