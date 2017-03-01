Debian-Based Q4OS 1.8.3 "Orion" Distro Released with Update Manager Improvements

Softpedia was informed today, March 1, 2017, by the Q4OS team about the general availability of the third maintenance update to the Q4OS 1.8 "Orion" stable operating system series.

Linux Lite 3.4 Beta Is Based on Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, Doesn't Ship with Linux 4.8

Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon announced the release and immediate availability for download of the first Beta release of the upcoming Linux Lite 3.4 open-source computer operating system.

Zorin Desktop Is a Crowd Pleaser

I am impressed with the Zorin OS 12.1 release. Zorin OS is not the same old GNOME distro retread. It has a well integrated and tweaked user interface that justifies the developer's moniker of "Zorin Desktop 2." Zorin OS 12.1 is an ideal choice for large deployments in businesses, governments, schools and organizations. A key reason for its business and government suitability is the new release schedule. Major releases of Zorin OS happen only once every two years. Minor updates like version 12.1 come every few months as needed. Users will be spared major disruptions without feeling that their operating system is aging or abandoned. The result is an efficient and healthy balance.