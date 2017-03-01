Arch Linux 2017.03.01 Is Now Available for Download, Drops 32-Bit Support
It's the first day of March, which means that Arch Linux users can get their hands on a brand-new install medium of the well-known GNU/Linux distribution with all the latest software updates and security patches.
Also: BlackArch Linux Now Offers More Than 1700 Ethical Hacking Tools, New ISO Is Out
KDE Plasma 5.9.3 Linux Desktop Environment Released, over 40 Recorded Bug Fixed
The KDE project had the great pleasure of announcing the release of the third maintenance update to the recently released KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop environment stable series.
today's leftovers
-
Many of the technologies we now take for granted were quiet revolutions in their time. Just think about how much smartphones have changed the way we live and work. It used to be that when people were out of the office, they were gone, because a telephone was tied to a place, not to a person. Now we have global nomads building new businesses straight from their phones. And to think: Smartphones have been around for merely a decade.
-
The past few months have been busy ones on the open-source graphics front, bringing with them Wayland 1.13, Weston 2.0, Mesa 17.0, and Linux 4.10. These releases have been quite interesting in and of themselves, but the biggest news must be that with Mesa 17.0, recent Intel platforms are fully conformant with the most recent Khronos rendering APIs: OpenGL 4.5, OpenGL ES 3.2, and Vulkan 1.0. This is an enormous step forward for open-source graphics: huge congratulations to everyone involved!
Mesa 17.0 also includes the Etnaviv driver, supporting the Vivante GPUs found in NXP/Freescale i.MX SoCs, amongst others. The Etnaviv driver brings with it a 'renderonly' framework for Mesa, explicitly providing support for systems with a separate display controller and 3D GPU. Etnaviv joins Mesa as the sixth hardware vendor to have a supported, fully open-source, driver.
-
Linux is steadily building up steam as a viable platform on all sorts of fronts, including gaming as we’ve seen recently, but which is the most popular of all the many distros out there?
The results of our survey from earlier this month (which had almost 900 participants) have now been totted up, in which we asked you to name the three distros you used the most. And the clear winner – king-of-the-hill, top-of-the-list, a-number-one – was Ubuntu which was cited by 24% of respondents.
The popular OS had a clear lead over second-place Mint, which was used by 14.5% of those surveyed. And the bronze medal was just secured by Fedora which snared 10.1%, only a fraction ahead of Debian which finished on 10% bang-on.
-
Openbox, Tint2 and Conky are back.
-
Manjaro-Arm provided a simple out-of-the-box solution for Linux on embedded boards since 2015, but due to its lack of contributor involvement, the project’s sole maintainer announced that it is shutting down.
-
I decided to spend the last SUSE Hackweek with YaST and find a way which would allow us to write and run YaST integration tests easily. See the details in the project Hackweek page.
Some time ago I found the cucumber-cpp project. It is a cucumber support for the C++ programming language.
The reason is that the YaST UI uses the libyui library which is written in C++. If we want to control and check the YaST UI we need to implement it on the libyui level.
-
Ubuntu Core is available on Technologic’s i.MX6-based TS-4900 COM, will run on Dell’s Edge Gateway 3000, and will soon appear on a LimeNET base station.
At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Canonical announced several more takers for its IoT-oriented Ubuntu Core distribution. When Dell unveiled its compact, $399-and-up Edge Gateway 3000 series of Intel Atom-driven IoT gateways, Canonical revealed that the devices will be available with Ubuntu Core when they ship in early summer.
-
Like most fancy tech terms, "Cloud Computing" has lost its newness, and it's now just a commodity we purchase. It's often so much easier to provision virtual machines than it is to buy and host your own servers. Yes, there are concerns over privacy and security when your data is in the cloud. When you host in your own data center, however, there's still the possibility of a rogue cleaning crew getting to your servers. (We've all seen the movies; it just takes a mop and a blue jumper to get you into the most secure data center.) Regardless of your stance on cloud computing, it's here to stay. This month, we talk a bit about how to live in this bold new world.
Leftovers: Software and Games
-
We all run our favourite apps on your PC. This year you all will be wondering that which apps are updated? Which are the best app to use this year, so let’s take a look at the 10 new best apps for 2017.
-
Have you ever been engrossed in work so much so that you forget to check your system battery and it just sleeps on you? Well, all that is a thing of the past now since you know about the lightweight utility app to fix that.
We introduce to you the Battery Monitor; is a tiny tool that will notify you about your system’s battery status which could be Charging, Discharging, Not Charging, Critically Low Battery on Linux.
-
It offers a convenient, KF5 and Qt5-based GUI coupled with a QML image view to browse, view, and download images hosted in two of the most famous Danbooru boards (konachan.com and yande.re).
-
molly-guard is a handy utility which protects machines from accidental shutdowns/reboots by asking your hostname. Many of the Linux professional, working more then one system when they have issues. molly-guard was primarily designed to shield SSH connections.
For some reason they want to reboot the system to resolve the issue in production, in such a case they might reboot wrong system instead of actual system. Even i also did the same accidentally many times.
-
The latest and last planned development release of Phoronix Test Suite 7.0-Ringsaker is now available for your cross-platform, open-source benchmarking needs.
-
It’s no secret that the Arc GTK theme is our go-to recommendation for Linux users bored of their distro’s default design.
This hasn’t gone unnoticed by our readers. William emailed us to say recommend a GTK theme that isn’t Arc — and it’s pretty nice!
-
Wave the checkered flag because SuperTuxKart has been greenlit on Steam thanks to thousands of votes from enthusiastic fans of the FOSS racing game.
-
Toon Sniper is a game where you have to shoot, nothing else to it (almost.) You have to shoot the terrorists from the rooftop that you are standing on. The controls are simple. On the left bottom corner, you swipe left or right to look around and on the right bottom corner, you tap to shoot. There is also a magnifier icon above where you swipe to look around; this helps you to zoom in on the enemy and it helps your aim. You have a certain amount of people and the time you need to kill them in- on the first level you kill ten people in one minute fifteen seconds.
