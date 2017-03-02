systemd 233
-
systemd 233
Finally, here's systemd 233. Tons of new features, even more bugfixes. Enjoy!
-
Systemd 233 Released
Lennart Poettering has announced the release of systemd 233.
-
systemd 233 Released with Python 3 Support, over 70 Improvements and Bug Fixes
Lennart Poettering is announcing today, March 1, 2017, the general availability of the systemd 233 init system for Linux-based operating systems that have adopted the open-source technology.
systemd 233 comes four months after the release of the previous version, namely systemd 232, and it's a major update that adds over 70 improvements and bug fixes, as well as some new features. First of, it looks like all the Python scripts that ship with systemd now require Python 3 to be installed on your GNU/Linux distribution.
-
