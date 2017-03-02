Games for GNU/Linux
-
Torment: Tides of Numenera, early port report and thoughts
...available with day-1 Linux support...
-
The Talos Principle Rolls Out More Vulkan Improvements
Croteam has pushed yet more Vulkan improvements into The Talos Principle as they prepare to bring Vulkan and Linux support to their other titles this year.
-
Steam's Latest Monthly Survey Puts Linux Gaming Marketshare At 0.75%
Valve has put out their Steam survey results for February 2017 and show another drop in the estimated Linux gaming market-share.
The Steam survey data for last month shows Linux use at a 0.05% drop over the month prior, or a total overall market-share of 0.75%.
-
The 'System Shock' remake has switched from Unity to Unreal Engine, Linux still aiming for day-1 release
The 'System Shock' remake being done by Nightdive Studios has switched to Unreal Engine and they have said that Linux support 'is not in question at all'. You can find the official announcement here.
-
systemd 233
Debian-Based Q4OS 1.8.3 "Orion" Distro Released with Update Manager Improvements
Softpedia was informed today, March 1, 2017, by the Q4OS team about the general availability of the third maintenance update to the Q4OS 1.8 "Orion" stable operating system series.
Linux Lite 3.4 Beta Is Based on Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, Doesn't Ship with Linux 4.8
Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon announced the release and immediate availability for download of the first Beta release of the upcoming Linux Lite 3.4 open-source computer operating system.
Zorin Desktop Is a Crowd Pleaser
I am impressed with the Zorin OS 12.1 release. Zorin OS is not the same old GNOME distro retread. It has a well integrated and tweaked user interface that justifies the developer's moniker of "Zorin Desktop 2." Zorin OS 12.1 is an ideal choice for large deployments in businesses, governments, schools and organizations. A key reason for its business and government suitability is the new release schedule. Major releases of Zorin OS happen only once every two years. Minor updates like version 12.1 come every few months as needed. Users will be spared major disruptions without feeling that their operating system is aging or abandoned. The result is an efficient and healthy balance.
