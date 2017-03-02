Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 2nd of March 2017 10:02:57 AM

Filed under

There comes a time in your life when you have to share one or more files with someone, whether that someone is a friend, a family member, a colleague or collaborator, or a client. Many people stay true to their open source convictions by doing the job using applications like ownCloud, Nextcloud, or SparkleShare.

All three are solid and flexible, but they're not the only games in town. Maybe your needs lean towards a simpler application. Or maybe you just want a dedicated file sharing tool that puts the power and the data in your hands.

You have a number of open source options which give you all of that and more. Let's look at four additional open source tools that can meet all of your file sharing needs.

Also: 3 projects successfully using mesh network technology