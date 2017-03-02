Tumbleweed Gets Kernel 4.10.1, Mesa 17, Python 3.6

The joy and experimentation of Hack Week didn’t keep openSUSE Tumbleweed from continuing to roll. Since the last news article on Tumbleweed two weeks ago, there have been eight snapshots featuring new software packages. The most recent snapshot to land in the repositories was snapshot 20170228, which provided less than a handful of packages. Also: OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Now Running On Linux 4.10, Updated Flatpak & More

4 open source tools for sharing files

There comes a time in your life when you have to share one or more files with someone, whether that someone is a friend, a family member, a colleague or collaborator, or a client. Many people stay true to their open source convictions by doing the job using applications like ownCloud, Nextcloud, or SparkleShare. All three are solid and flexible, but they're not the only games in town. Maybe your needs lean towards a simpler application. Or maybe you just want a dedicated file sharing tool that puts the power and the data in your hands. You have a number of open source options which give you all of that and more. Let's look at four additional open source tools that can meet all of your file sharing needs. Also: 3 projects successfully using mesh network technology

Games for GNU/Linux