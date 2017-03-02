Language Selection

Tumbleweed Gets Kernel 4.10.1, Mesa 17, Python 3.6

SUSE

The joy and experimentation of Hack Week didn’t keep openSUSE Tumbleweed from continuing to roll.

Since the last news article on Tumbleweed two weeks ago, there have been eight snapshots featuring new software packages.

The most recent snapshot to land in the repositories was snapshot 20170228, which provided less than a handful of packages.

Also: OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Now Running On Linux 4.10, Updated Flatpak & More

systemd 233

systemd 233

  • systemd 233
    Finally, here's systemd 233. Tons of new features, even more bugfixes. Enjoy!
  • Systemd 233 Released
    Lennart Poettering has announced the release of systemd 233.
  • systemd 233 Released with Python 3 Support, over 70 Improvements and Bug Fixes
    Lennart Poettering is announcing today, March 1, 2017, the general availability of the systemd 233 init system for Linux-based operating systems that have adopted the open-source technology. systemd 233 comes four months after the release of the previous version, namely systemd 232, and it's a major update that adds over 70 improvements and bug fixes, as well as some new features. First of, it looks like all the Python scripts that ship with systemd now require Python 3 to be installed on your GNU/Linux distribution.

Debian-Based Q4OS 1.8.3 "Orion" Distro Released with Update Manager Improvements

Softpedia was informed today, March 1, 2017, by the Q4OS team about the general availability of the third maintenance update to the Q4OS 1.8 "Orion" stable operating system series. Read more

Linux Lite 3.4 Beta Is Based on Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, Doesn't Ship with Linux 4.8

Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon announced the release and immediate availability for download of the first Beta release of the upcoming Linux Lite 3.4 open-source computer operating system. Read more

Zorin Desktop Is a Crowd Pleaser

I am impressed with the Zorin OS 12.1 release. Zorin OS is not the same old GNOME distro retread. It has a well integrated and tweaked user interface that justifies the developer's moniker of "Zorin Desktop 2." Zorin OS 12.1 is an ideal choice for large deployments in businesses, governments, schools and organizations. A key reason for its business and government suitability is the new release schedule. Major releases of Zorin OS happen only once every two years. Minor updates like version 12.1 come every few months as needed. Users will be spared major disruptions without feeling that their operating system is aging or abandoned. The result is an efficient and healthy balance. Read more

