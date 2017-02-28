Android Leftovers
OXI Android ROM tries to make phones double as desktops
Last week Jide made an announcement that had a familiar message. Following the likes of Microsoft Continuum and Ubuntu Convergence, its Remix Singularity project wanted to turn the very same Android smartphone and apps that you keep in your pocket into the PC that you’ll use on your desktop. Jide is hardly the first nor the only one who has made such an attempt. At MWC 2017, French company Auxens has revealed an alpha version of its OXI ROM that does that as well, with a little less polish but a bit more device support.
Latest OxygenOS Open Betas Bring Android 7.1.1 to the OnePlus 3 & 3T
OnePlus has been releasing updates for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T quite often since their release, but if you want to get a taste of their latest offerings before the global OTA roll-out, then you can participate in the OxygenOS Open Beta program for your device. Now, OnePlus has announced that their latest Open Beta update built on Android 7.1.1 for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T is rolling out.
Is It Still A Nokia If It Runs Google's Android? [Ed: Was it still Nokia when it was forced to run Windows or are you just trolling, Forbes (Gates mouthpiece)?]
Nokia got better at Android phones, fast
In case you forgot, Nokia's new 6, 5 and 3 aren't actually the company's first Android devices. Many years ago, it made a mistake the Nokia X. It wasn't really aimed at western markets and (if you ever got to play with one), it wasn't really all that good. Fortunately, this second attempt demonstrates that the company's far more serious with Android, with a classy Scandinavian design notes and an unobtrusive (and importantly up to date) mobile operating system. All the devices clock in at under $250, too, which means Nokia's taking aim at the mid-range smartphone heartland. The company has learned fast.
Nokia 3310 Coming to India Before Android Phones; Online and Offline Models to Be Mutually Exclusive
Nokia's comeback explained: Why the historic phone company is suddenly making Android phones
After the iPhone and Android devices entered the smartphone scene, they changed the entire industry. The formerly-dominant companies in this space - RIM, Nokia, and Palm to name a few - couldn't catch up fast enough. Nokia, which was the giant to beat at the time, quickly found itself bleeding and struggling to maintain its once dominant market share before Microsoft bought its mobile devices division.
So why are we now seeing Nokia-branded phones in 2017, years after Nokia seemingly left the competitive smartphone marketplace? The answer lies in a somewhat-complicated history of poor choices, acquisitions, and licensing deals.
Android Enters Year 10 at Mobile World Congress
Mobile World Congress is the world's biggest cell phone trade show, and it's Android phone makers' biggest show as well. While Google has its own Google I/O conference, that's typically where Google shows off Android software. You want hardware? You go to MWC.
Android was first demoed at MWC ten shows ago, back in 2008. Let's see how the now dominant mobile OS has changed as it enters its tenth year in Barcelona.
Study finds that iPhone performance is far less reliable than Android
Report: iPhones took a reliability hit compared to Android over the past year
Android Wear 2.0 Update Details Emerge Unique Paths To The Top In Tech: VMware's Sanjay Poonen On Fortt Knox
Android 7.1.1 Nougat Open Beta update for OnePlus 3 and 3T now available
What you should and shouldn’t worry about in Android security
132 Google Play apps tried to infect Android users with… Windows malware
Talking Android ransomware extorts victims
Japanese Android OBJECT project might soon be taking your life to the 22nd century
Google unveils playable ads for Android game developers and other tools
Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Benchmarks
The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here: AMD Zen (Ryzen) processors are shipping! Thanks to AMD coming around at the last minute, I received a Ryzen 7 1800X yesterday evening and have been putting it through its paces. Here is my walkthrough of the Linux experience for the AMD Ryzen and new motherboard and a number of the initial Linux benchmarks for this high-end Zen CPU while much more coverage is coming in the hours and days ahead.
today's howtos
Tizen News
GNOME News
