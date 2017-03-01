GNOME News
GNOME Games 3.24
GNOME 3.24 will be out in a few weeks and with it will come Games 3.24. This new version will offer a few new features and many refinements, some of which have been implemented by new contributors theawless and Radhika Dua, kudos to them!
GNOME ED update – Week 9
As mentioned in my previous post, I’ll be posting regularly with an update on what I’ve been up to as the GNOME Executive Director, and highlighting some cool stuff around the project!
[...]
A fairly lengthy and wide-ranging interview with myself has been published at cio.com. It covers a bit of my background (although mistakenly says I worked for Collabora Productivity, rather than Collabora Limited!), and looks at a few different areas on where I see GNOME and how it sits within the greater GNU/Linux movement – I cover “some uncomfortable subjects around desktop Linux”. It’s well worth a read.
GTK+ 3.22.9 Released for GNOME 3.22 Users with HiDPI and Wayland Improvements
The release cycle of the GTK+ 3.22 toolkit is nowhere near the end of life, and a new point release appeared on the official FTP servers of the GNOME Project, versioned 3.22.9.
GTK+ 3.22.9 has been released at the end of February two weeks after the launch of the eighth maintenance update to the GTK+ 3.22 stable series, which is targeted to users of the GNOME 3.22 desktop environment. GTK+ 3.22.9 is a modest update that adds a bunch of bug fixes and improvements for Wayland support, as well as HiDPI.
GNOME 3.24's Epiphany to Add New Search Engine Dialog, Improve Incognito Mode
The GNOME developers are currently preparing to unleash the second and last Beta milestone for the upcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, due for release on March 22, 2017.
Therefore, we can't help but notice that many of the core components and applications from the GNOME 3.24 Stack have been updated lately, including the Epiphany web browser, which was bumped to version 3.23.91 (3.24 Beta 2).
Quite a bunch of improvements and some new features have been added in this second Beta release of Epiphany 3.24, among which we can mention the implementation of a new search engine dialog, along with support for search engine bangs.
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Benchmarks
The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here: AMD Zen (Ryzen) processors are shipping! Thanks to AMD coming around at the last minute, I received a Ryzen 7 1800X yesterday evening and have been putting it through its paces. Here is my walkthrough of the Linux experience for the AMD Ryzen and new motherboard and a number of the initial Linux benchmarks for this high-end Zen CPU while much more coverage is coming in the hours and days ahead.
