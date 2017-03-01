Tizen News Smartphone App: G Antivirus – Anti Malware and Data Security app is now available on Tizen Store All Tizen phones have only one antivirus security app which is made by Intel named McAfee Security. Kaspersky Lab, who has been a long time Tizen partner, announced their security solution for Tizen based IoT devices; but this is not a solution for smartphones. Today, an app developer Gagandeep Singh, has added a new antivirus security app named G Antivirus to the Tizen Store. As the name suggests the security app will scan your files for any potential virus.

Smartphone App: Wings for Twitter, a new twitter client released in Tizen Store Last month, a Twitter app client was added to the Tizen Store by KDF named ‘Client for Twitter’. Today, another Twitter client for Tizen smartphones has been added by app developer Kamil Nimisz, named Wings for Twitter. First impressions are that this is a good Twitter app for you to use on your Tizen smartphone. Very simple, easy to use, fast, secure, and synced across all devices etc. aNother great feature of this app is the ability to support multiple twitter accounts.

Smartphone App: Hound Player available in Tizen Store Samsung video player, VLC player and MX player (Using ACL Technology) are already 3 of the best video player apps available in the Tizen store as of today. Now, another developer has added a new video player app named Hound Player (previously doMovie) by Victor Sindee with lots of exciting features.

GNOME News GNOME Games 3.24 GNOME 3.24 will be out in a few weeks and with it will come Games 3.24. This new version will offer a few new features and many refinements, some of which have been implemented by new contributors theawless and Radhika Dua, kudos to them!

GNOME ED update – Week 9 As mentioned in my previous post, I’ll be posting regularly with an update on what I’ve been up to as the GNOME Executive Director, and highlighting some cool stuff around the project! [...] A fairly lengthy and wide-ranging interview with myself has been published at cio.com. It covers a bit of my background (although mistakenly says I worked for Collabora Productivity, rather than Collabora Limited!), and looks at a few different areas on where I see GNOME and how it sits within the greater GNU/Linux movement – I cover “some uncomfortable subjects around desktop Linux”. It’s well worth a read.

GTK+ 3.22.9 Released for GNOME 3.22 Users with HiDPI and Wayland Improvements The release cycle of the GTK+ 3.22 toolkit is nowhere near the end of life, and a new point release appeared on the official FTP servers of the GNOME Project, versioned 3.22.9. GTK+ 3.22.9 has been released at the end of February two weeks after the launch of the eighth maintenance update to the GTK+ 3.22 stable series, which is targeted to users of the GNOME 3.22 desktop environment. GTK+ 3.22.9 is a modest update that adds a bunch of bug fixes and improvements for Wayland support, as well as HiDPI.

GNOME 3.24's Epiphany to Add New Search Engine Dialog, Improve Incognito Mode The GNOME developers are currently preparing to unleash the second and last Beta milestone for the upcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, due for release on March 22, 2017. Therefore, we can't help but notice that many of the core components and applications from the GNOME 3.24 Stack have been updated lately, including the Epiphany web browser, which was bumped to version 3.23.91 (3.24 Beta 2). Quite a bunch of improvements and some new features have been added in this second Beta release of Epiphany 3.24, among which we can mention the implementation of a new search engine dialog, along with support for search engine bangs.