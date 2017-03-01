Tizen News
Smartphone App: G Antivirus – Anti Malware and Data Security app is now available on Tizen Store
All Tizen phones have only one antivirus security app which is made by Intel named McAfee Security. Kaspersky Lab, who has been a long time Tizen partner, announced their security solution for Tizen based IoT devices; but this is not a solution for smartphones.
Today, an app developer Gagandeep Singh, has added a new antivirus security app named G Antivirus to the Tizen Store. As the name suggests the security app will scan your files for any potential virus.
Smartphone App: Wings for Twitter, a new twitter client released in Tizen Store
Last month, a Twitter app client was added to the Tizen Store by KDF named ‘Client for Twitter’. Today, another Twitter client for Tizen smartphones has been added by app developer Kamil Nimisz, named Wings for Twitter. First impressions are that this is a good Twitter app for you to use on your Tizen smartphone. Very simple, easy to use, fast, secure, and synced across all devices etc. aNother great feature of this app is the ability to support multiple twitter accounts.
Smartphone App: Hound Player available in Tizen Store
Samsung video player, VLC player and MX player (Using ACL Technology) are already 3 of the best video player apps available in the Tizen store as of today. Now, another developer has added a new video player app named Hound Player (previously doMovie) by Victor Sindee with lots of exciting features.
