Video: MontanaLinux CentOS 7 mini-XFCE LiveCD
I have a very minimal LiveCD of CentOS 7.x that has XFCE from EPEL as default. How minimal? It is about 580MB and is installable if desired. Here's a video showing it start in a KVM virtual machine.
An introduction to GNU Screen
Installing CentOS 7.2 on IBM Power System S822LC for high-performance computing (HPC) with a USB device
How to Switch Between Linux Distros Without Losing your Data
Setup Golang 1.8 and gb on Fedora (and other Linux distributions)
FLOSS Activities February 2017
Using the Mythic Beasts IPv4 -> IPv6 Proxy for Websites on a v6 only Pi and getting the right REMOTE_ADDR
Configure SSSD to work on IPv6-only Hosts
Ansible Inventories
Metaparameters in mgmt
Host-based simulation for embedded systems
Horrible configure script
A short history of password hashers
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Benchmarks
The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here: AMD Zen (Ryzen) processors are shipping! Thanks to AMD coming around at the last minute, I received a Ryzen 7 1800X yesterday evening and have been putting it through its paces. Here is my walkthrough of the Linux experience for the AMD Ryzen and new motherboard and a number of the initial Linux benchmarks for this high-end Zen CPU while much more coverage is coming in the hours and days ahead.
