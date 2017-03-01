Linux Foundation and Linux, Graphics
Linux and Open Source Lead New Era of Software Development
With the rapid growth of virtualized infrastructure and containerization, open source software and especially Linux are leading the way into a new era of software development. That was the message Al Gillen, vice president of the software and open source group at IDC, told the crowd at the Open Source Leadership Summit in Lake Tahoe in February. In his talk, Gillen charted the growth of Linux and other open source initiatives from 2001 to the present. The picture his data painted was a positive one for the open source community.
“The future is all about open source, and we see very much open source becoming the standardization layer that enables everything else we do in the industry,” Gillen said.
Genode 17.02 uses Linux TCP/IP stack as file system
The just released version 17.02 of the Genode OS framework comes with greatly enhanced virtual file-system capabilities, eases the creation of dynamic system compositions, and adds a new facility for processing user input. Furthermore, the components have become binary-compatible across kernel boundaries by default such that entire system scenarios can be moved from one kernel to another without recompiling the components.
Genode's virtual file-system (VFS) infrastructure has a twisted history. Originally created as a necessity for enabling command-line-based GNU programs to run within Genode's custom Unix runtime, the VFS was later extracted as a separate library. This library eventually became an optional and later intrinsic part of Genode's C runtime. It also happened to become the basis of a file-system-server component. If this sounds a bit confusing, it probably is. But the resulting design takes the notion of virtual file systems to an new level.
Vulkan Descriptor Update Extensions Wired Up For Intel's ANV Driver
Khronos working on an '3D Portability Initiative' to enable portable development across Vulkan, DX12 and Metal
The Khronos Group have announced a '3D Portability Initiative' to enable 3D applications that are portable across Vulkan, DX12 and Metal.
Mesa 17.0.1 Promises More Gallium and RadeonSI Improvements, First RC Out Now
Collabora's Emil Velikov announced today the immediate availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) development version of the upcoming Mesa 17.0.1 3D Graphics Library, which will be the first point release to the Mesa 17.0 series.
Mesa 17.0.1 promises to be a hefty maintenance update that addresses approximately 70 issues discovered since last month's release of Mesa 17.0.0. Fixes have been implemented across all of the supported open-source drivers, including but not limited to RadeonSI, Gallium, Intel i965, Nouveau, Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan ones.
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Benchmarks
The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here: AMD Zen (Ryzen) processors are shipping! Thanks to AMD coming around at the last minute, I received a Ryzen 7 1800X yesterday evening and have been putting it through its paces. Here is my walkthrough of the Linux experience for the AMD Ryzen and new motherboard and a number of the initial Linux benchmarks for this high-end Zen CPU while much more coverage is coming in the hours and days ahead.
