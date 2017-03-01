Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Foundation and Linux, Graphics

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 2nd of March 2017 05:09:18 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • Linux and Open Source Lead New Era of Software Development

    With the rapid growth of virtualized infrastructure and containerization, open source software and especially Linux are leading the way into a new era of software development. That was the message Al Gillen, vice president of the software and open source group at IDC, told the crowd at the Open Source Leadership Summit in Lake Tahoe in February. In his talk, Gillen charted the growth of Linux and other open source initiatives from 2001 to the present. The picture his data painted was a positive one for the open source community.

    “The future is all about open source, and we see very much open source becoming the standardization layer that enables everything else we do in the industry,” Gillen said.

  • Genode 17.02 uses Linux TCP/IP stack as file system

    The just released version 17.02 of the Genode OS framework comes with greatly enhanced virtual file-system capabilities, eases the creation of dynamic system compositions, and adds a new facility for processing user input. Furthermore, the components have become binary-compatible across kernel boundaries by default such that entire system scenarios can be moved from one kernel to another without recompiling the components.

    Genode's virtual file-system (VFS) infrastructure has a twisted history. Originally created as a necessity for enabling command-line-based GNU programs to run within Genode's custom Unix runtime, the VFS was later extracted as a separate library. This library eventually became an optional and later intrinsic part of Genode's C runtime. It also happened to become the basis of a file-system-server component. If this sounds a bit confusing, it probably is. But the resulting design takes the notion of virtual file systems to an new level.

  • Vulkan Descriptor Update Extensions Wired Up For Intel's ANV Driver
  • Khronos working on an '3D Portability Initiative' to enable portable development across Vulkan, DX12 and Metal

    The Khronos Group have announced a '3D Portability Initiative' to enable 3D applications that are portable across Vulkan, DX12 and Metal.

  • Mesa 17.0.1 Promises More Gallium and RadeonSI Improvements, First RC Out Now

    Collabora's Emil Velikov announced today the immediate availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) development version of the upcoming Mesa 17.0.1 3D Graphics Library, which will be the first point release to the Mesa 17.0 series.

    Mesa 17.0.1 promises to be a hefty maintenance update that addresses approximately 70 issues discovered since last month's release of Mesa 17.0.0. Fixes have been implemented across all of the supported open-source drivers, including but not limited to RadeonSI, Gallium, Intel i965, Nouveau, Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan ones.

»

More in Tux Machines

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Benchmarks

The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here: AMD Zen (Ryzen) processors are shipping! Thanks to AMD coming around at the last minute, I received a Ryzen 7 1800X yesterday evening and have been putting it through its paces. Here is my walkthrough of the Linux experience for the AMD Ryzen and new motherboard and a number of the initial Linux benchmarks for this high-end Zen CPU while much more coverage is coming in the hours and days ahead. Read more

today's howtos

Tizen News

  • Smartphone App: G Antivirus – Anti Malware and Data Security app is now available on Tizen Store
    All Tizen phones have only one antivirus security app which is made by Intel named McAfee Security. Kaspersky Lab, who has been a long time Tizen partner, announced their security solution for Tizen based IoT devices; but this is not a solution for smartphones. Today, an app developer Gagandeep Singh, has added a new antivirus security app named G Antivirus to the Tizen Store. As the name suggests the security app will scan your files for any potential virus.
  • Smartphone App: Wings for Twitter, a new twitter client released in Tizen Store
    Last month, a Twitter app client was added to the Tizen Store by KDF named ‘Client for Twitter’. Today, another Twitter client for Tizen smartphones has been added by app developer Kamil Nimisz, named Wings for Twitter. First impressions are that this is a good Twitter app for you to use on your Tizen smartphone. Very simple, easy to use, fast, secure, and synced across all devices etc. aNother great feature of this app is the ability to support multiple twitter accounts.
  • Smartphone App: Hound Player available in Tizen Store
    Samsung video player, VLC player and MX player (Using ACL Technology) are already 3 of the best video player apps available in the Tizen store as of today. Now, another developer has added a new video player app named Hound Player (previously doMovie) by Victor Sindee with lots of exciting features.

GNOME News

  • GNOME Games 3.24
    GNOME 3.24 will be out in a few weeks and with it will come Games 3.24. This new version will offer a few new features and many refinements, some of which have been implemented by new contributors theawless and Radhika Dua, kudos to them!
  • GNOME ED update – Week 9
    As mentioned in my previous post, I’ll be posting regularly with an update on what I’ve been up to as the GNOME Executive Director, and highlighting some cool stuff around the project! [...] A fairly lengthy and wide-ranging interview with myself has been published at cio.com. It covers a bit of my background (although mistakenly says I worked for Collabora Productivity, rather than Collabora Limited!), and looks at a few different areas on where I see GNOME and how it sits within the greater GNU/Linux movement – I cover “some uncomfortable subjects around desktop Linux”. It’s well worth a read.
  • GTK+ 3.22.9 Released for GNOME 3.22 Users with HiDPI and Wayland Improvements
    The release cycle of the GTK+ 3.22 toolkit is nowhere near the end of life, and a new point release appeared on the official FTP servers of the GNOME Project, versioned 3.22.9. GTK+ 3.22.9 has been released at the end of February two weeks after the launch of the eighth maintenance update to the GTK+ 3.22 stable series, which is targeted to users of the GNOME 3.22 desktop environment. GTK+ 3.22.9 is a modest update that adds a bunch of bug fixes and improvements for Wayland support, as well as HiDPI.
  • GNOME 3.24's Epiphany to Add New Search Engine Dialog, Improve Incognito Mode
    The GNOME developers are currently preparing to unleash the second and last Beta milestone for the upcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, due for release on March 22, 2017. Therefore, we can't help but notice that many of the core components and applications from the GNOME 3.24 Stack have been updated lately, including the Epiphany web browser, which was bumped to version 3.23.91 (3.24 Beta 2). Quite a bunch of improvements and some new features have been added in this second Beta release of Epiphany 3.24, among which we can mention the implementation of a new search engine dialog, along with support for search engine bangs.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6