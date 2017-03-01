Games: Total War: Warhammer, DiRT Rally, and Talos Principle
Isabella Von Carstein and the host of Bretonnia arrive on the Linux version of Total War: Warhammer
Feral Interactive have announced that not one but TWO new DLC packs are now available for Total War: Warhammer on Linux. These new DLCs provide players the opportunity to try out new armies, new Legendary Lords and new magical abilities. Watch the two trailers below to see what is coming to the old world…
DiRT Rally Racing Game Is Out for Linux and SteamOS, Ported by Feral Interactive
Feral Interactive, the UK-based games publisher know for porting AAA titles like Life Is Strange, Mad Max, Tomb Raider (2013), and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided to Linux and Mac platforms, just announce the availability of the DiRT Rally racing game for Linux.
If you've been waiting to play the most acclaimed, thrilling and authentic rally racing simulation game developed and published by Codemasters on your Linux gaming rig, now you can. DiRT Rally is available for purchase on Steam for Linux, as well as on Valve's SteamOS gaming platform for Steam Machines, or directly from Feral Interactive's online store.
Stir up a storm in DiRT Rally for Linux
DiRT Rally races onto Linux, watch the new trailer here
Dirt Rally powerslides onto Linux
Start your engines as DiRT Rally is now on Linux, port report & review
DiRT Rally [Steam, Feral Store] is one game a lot of Linux gamers have been looking forward to, so here’s my port report and review.
Open-Source Radeon Performance Is Very Good For DiRT Rally On Linux
DiRT Rally is the latest game from Feral Interactive that has launch-day open-source AMD graphics support, a welcome improvement from the past. Thanks to the ever maturing state of the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and Feral's increased Radeon testing, there is good out-of-the-box Radeon support for this AAA racing game on Linux.
Fourteen NVIDIA GeForce GPUs Tested With DiRT Rally On Linux
Just weeks after bringing HITMAN to Linux, Feral Interactive this morning has released another high profile game ported from Windows: DiRT Rally. DiRT Rally is now available for Linux gamers interested in a fun racing game. I've been benchmarking their Linux port the past few days and have both Radeon Gallium3D benchmarks and NVIDIA results to share for launch-day. Here are fourteen NVIDIA GPUs tested with DiRT Rally on Ubuntu Linux.
The Talos Principle has another stable build with Vulkan improvements, much better than OpenGL
Croteam have put out yet another stable build of The Talos Principle [Steam], which brings improvements for the Vulkan version. I did some fresh benchmarks and the different is quite amazing.
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Benchmarks
The day many of you have been waiting for is finally here: AMD Zen (Ryzen) processors are shipping! Thanks to AMD coming around at the last minute, I received a Ryzen 7 1800X yesterday evening and have been putting it through its paces. Here is my walkthrough of the Linux experience for the AMD Ryzen and new motherboard and a number of the initial Linux benchmarks for this high-end Zen CPU while much more coverage is coming in the hours and days ahead.
