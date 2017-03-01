Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
Open Source Boosts Innovation in Software, Hardware and Beyond
Many think the development of technology is reserved only for the super-intelligent, and that the average person cannot comprehend it.
This particular view of technology is a product of a closed-type environment, which hides key information related to the development of technology behind patents, copyrights and trademarks. While it’s debatable how intellectual property rights of inventors must be saved from abuse, traditional modes of doing so can block the flow of information in society.
This model is primarily driven by commercial interests— where key technological inventions sell at very high prices. But this model increases the divide between the ‘privileged’ class and the ‘under-privileged’ class. The division of the world between developed, developing and under-developed nations is primarily based on the level of technology they possess. This leads to prohibitively expensive technology and an increasing technological divide— we are producing a generation of technology users instead of technology developers.
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Adds Google gRPC Project
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) which itself is a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project, is expanding its roster of supported projects today with the addition of the gRPC project.
The gRPC project is an open source, high performance remote procedure call (RPC) framework originally developed by Google. The gRPC project has already been used outside of Google, with CoreOS and Netflix among the technology's adopters.
EMC's Joshua Bernstein on When to Deploy Open Source [Ed: When someone who works for a proprietary company software and back doors facilitator tells you when to use FOSS]
"A lot of people are a little shocked and confused to hear about how EMC is contributing to and supporting open source development," Joshua Bernstein said to open his keynote address at last year's MesosCon conference in Denver. "I think that while many of us already understand the benefit of that, convincing large companies to do this sort of thing is a challenge."
Berstein became Dell EMC's vice president of technology in 2015, after a four year stint as manager of Siri development and architecture at Apple. At MesosCon, he talked about some of the things that DevOps should consider when deciding whether to deploy open source or proprietary solutions.
SDN, Blockchain and Beyond: The Spaces Where Open Source Is Thriving Today [Ed: Black Duck is a malicious firm whose goal is to sell proprietary software by attacking FOSS]
What are the newest frontiers that open source software is conquering? Black Duck's latest open source "Rookies of the Year" report, which highlights areas like blockchain and SDN, provides some interesting insights.
The report, which Black Duck published Monday, highlights what the company calls "the top new open source projects initiated in 2016." It's the ninth annual report of this type that Black Duck has issued.
OpenBSD errata, Mar 1, 2017
A man-in-the-middle vulnerability has been found in OpenBSD's wireless stack. A malicious access point can trick an OpenBSD client using WPA1 or WPA2 into connecting to this malicious AP instead of the desired AP. When this attack is used successfully the OpenBSD client will send and accept unencrypted frames.
Open-source project uses genetic data from viruses to help scientists track outbreaks in real time
Government launches UK Digital Strategy to make Britain 'a world-leading digital economy that works for everyone'
The UK government finally published its Digital Strategy today, outlining its plans for making the country a global capital of the digital economy.
Culture Secretary Karen Bradley MP launched the strategy by laying out the government's vision of how to develop the requisite infrastructure, regulations and skills to make the UK the ideal place for digital businesses, new technology and advanced research.
"The Digital Strategy will help to create a world-leading digital economy that works for everyone," she pledged at the Entrepreneur First startup accelerator. The London incubator is housed in a converted Biscuit Factory, a fitting example of the digital transformation the plans intend to support.
UK GDS to host first Govt. Data Science conference
The United Kingdom’s Government Digital Service (GDS) will host the first Government Data Science Conference, in London, on 24 April. “The conference is an opportunity to connect communities interested in the better use of data in government including data scientists, analysts and policymakers”, GDS writes on its site.
M5Stack Open-Source Modular Electronic Prototyping Platform (video)
Developers makers and hobbyists that are looking for a quick way to prototype electronic projects may be interested in an open source modular prototyping toolkit which has been created by M5Stack, based in San Francisco.
Watch the demonstration video below to learn how the M5Stack prototyping toolkit can help you transform your ideas into working prototypes using a wide variety of different modules.
