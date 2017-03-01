Linux Devices New Photos of the $89 Pinebook Linux Laptop Surface Online The $89 Pinebook ARM laptop was supposed to go on sale in February. Sadly, the month came and went without so much as a peep from Pine64, the company behind the Pinebook. But today we’ve some good news. The device hasn’t evaporated into the ether.

The Gemini is an Android-powered keyboard PDA, with Linux dual boot option If you miss the era of the keyboard personal digital assistant (PDA) – that is, that strange animal that is trapped in the middle of being a netbook and a smartphone – you might be one of a few. But then again, there was so much to the PDAs in that time – from your Nokia E90 Communicator, to the Dell Axim PDAs, and the HTC Wizard devices. So London-based Planet Computers is bringing the PDA back with the Gemini – an Android-powered PDA with a keyboard and network connectivity like a modern smartphone.

The Three Charts Requested by Fans: Made Free by Popular Demand from TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 Edition (Updated)

The sad truth about the excitement over the Nokia 3310 Mobile World Congress – the showcase of the most cutting-edge technology on the planet – is in full swing in Barcelona this week. Phones, wearables and everything else with a microchip is showing off fantastic new features. But all anyone really seems interested in is a remake of a phone from 17 years ago, the Nokia 3310. There are a few ways to look at the Nokia 3310. It could just be a marketing ploy, or a Hollywood-esque remake because the industry has run out of ideas. Or maybe it’s trying to tap into the feeling that modern life is too connected, harking back to a simpler time. But whatever you think the Nokia 3310 is, it tells us something interesting about the state of the smartphone industry in 2017. “It’s an absolutely damning indictment of the state of the smartphone market that the world is so excited and obsessed with a retro feature phone that shipped 17 years ago,” said Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight.

Embedded Linux Conference 2017 Videos Now Online If you are interested in embedded Linux development but missed out last week's Linux Foundation event in Portland, the videos are now available online. Last week was the Linux Foundation's annual Embedded Linux Conference with a wide-range of mobile and embedded talks. Details from the event are available here.