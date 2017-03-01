Free/Libre and Proprietary Software/Games
-
When you rescue your data from a dying hard drive, time is of the essence. The longer it takes to copy your data, the more you risk losing. GNU ddrescue is the premium tool for copying dying hard drives, and any block device such as CDs, DVDs, USB sticks, Compact Flash, SD cards -- anything that is recognized by your Linux system as /dev/foo. You can even copy Windows and Mac OS X storage devices because GNU ddrescue operates at the block level, rather than the filesystem level, so it doesn't matter what filesystem is on the device.
-
It was time to give the platform a try. After all, the university is also advocating the use of FLOSS, so...
-
GNOME 3.23.91 was released this morning by Matthias Clasen. With this GNOME 3.24 Beta 2 release there is an API/ABI freeze, feature freeze, UI freeze, and string freeze.
-
LCPSoft has announced the release of a new product: JRecoverer for Linux Passwords 1.1.0. The program imports hashes of user passwords of various Linux distributors from a shadow file from a local computer or a remote computer using an SSH protocol, restoring original passwords using one of three methods.
The cornerstone of system security and user data protection is password security. In the Linux operating system, user passwords are stored not in an open format, but as hashes. If a user only knows the hash, he cannot restore the original password. It can, however, be matched, although this recovery method takes significantly longer.
-
Microsoft announced that Skype 5.0 for Linux has entered Beta stages of development after being in Alpha for more than eight months, during which it received numerous builds that users were able to take for a test drive.
As you can see, not only that status of the application was changed from Alpha to Beta, which means that it should be more stable and reliable, but also the version number. Skype's version scheme was bumped to build 5.0 from 1.x, showing Microsoft's commitment to offer Linux users a modern VoIP client that's feature rich and on par with the Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows builds.
Red Hat and Fedora
-
Red Hat has made available the latest version of its enterprise-grade, automation platform, Ansible Tower 3.1.
The Ansible Tower platform enables enterprises to get through all complexities of modern IT environments with the use of powerful automation capabilities that can improve productivity and also reduce downtime.
-
And this is also our approach for Flatpak which for us forms a crucial tandem with Wayland and the future of the Linux desktop. To ensure the project is managed in a way that is open and transparent to all and allows for different groups to adapt it to their specific usecases. And so far it is looking good, with early adoption and trials from the IVI community, traditional Linux distributions, device makers like Endless and platforms such as Steam. Each of these using the technologies or looking to use them in slightly different ways, but still all collaborating on pushing the shared technologies forward.
Linux Devices
-
The $89 Pinebook ARM laptop was supposed to go on sale in February.
Sadly, the month came and went without so much as a peep from Pine64, the company behind the Pinebook.
But today we’ve some good news. The device hasn’t evaporated into the ether.
-
If you miss the era of the keyboard personal digital assistant (PDA) – that is, that strange animal that is trapped in the middle of being a netbook and a smartphone – you might be one of a few. But then again, there was so much to the PDAs in that time – from your Nokia E90 Communicator, to the Dell Axim PDAs, and the HTC Wizard devices. So London-based Planet Computers is bringing the PDA back with the Gemini – an Android-powered PDA with a keyboard and network connectivity like a modern smartphone.
-
Mobile World Congress – the showcase of the most cutting-edge technology on the planet – is in full swing in Barcelona this week. Phones, wearables and everything else with a microchip is showing off fantastic new features. But all anyone really seems interested in is a remake of a phone from 17 years ago, the Nokia 3310.
There are a few ways to look at the Nokia 3310. It could just be a marketing ploy, or a Hollywood-esque remake because the industry has run out of ideas. Or maybe it’s trying to tap into the feeling that modern life is too connected, harking back to a simpler time. But whatever you think the Nokia 3310 is, it tells us something interesting about the state of the smartphone industry in 2017.
“It’s an absolutely damning indictment of the state of the smartphone market that the world is so excited and obsessed with a retro feature phone that shipped 17 years ago,” said Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight.
-
If you are interested in embedded Linux development but missed out last week's Linux Foundation event in Portland, the videos are now available online.
Last week was the Linux Foundation's annual Embedded Linux Conference with a wide-range of mobile and embedded talks. Details from the event are available here.
Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
-
Many think the development of technology is reserved only for the super-intelligent, and that the average person cannot comprehend it.
This particular view of technology is a product of a closed-type environment, which hides key information related to the development of technology behind patents, copyrights and trademarks. While it’s debatable how intellectual property rights of inventors must be saved from abuse, traditional modes of doing so can block the flow of information in society.
This model is primarily driven by commercial interests— where key technological inventions sell at very high prices. But this model increases the divide between the ‘privileged’ class and the ‘under-privileged’ class. The division of the world between developed, developing and under-developed nations is primarily based on the level of technology they possess. This leads to prohibitively expensive technology and an increasing technological divide— we are producing a generation of technology users instead of technology developers.
-
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) which itself is a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project, is expanding its roster of supported projects today with the addition of the gRPC project.
The gRPC project is an open source, high performance remote procedure call (RPC) framework originally developed by Google. The gRPC project has already been used outside of Google, with CoreOS and Netflix among the technology's adopters.
-
EMC's Joshua Bernstein on When to Deploy Open Source [Ed: When someone who works for a proprietary company software and back doors facilitator tells you when to use FOSS]
"A lot of people are a little shocked and confused to hear about how EMC is contributing to and supporting open source development," Joshua Bernstein said to open his keynote address at last year's MesosCon conference in Denver. "I think that while many of us already understand the benefit of that, convincing large companies to do this sort of thing is a challenge."
Berstein became Dell EMC's vice president of technology in 2015, after a four year stint as manager of Siri development and architecture at Apple. At MesosCon, he talked about some of the things that DevOps should consider when deciding whether to deploy open source or proprietary solutions.
-
What are the newest frontiers that open source software is conquering? Black Duck's latest open source "Rookies of the Year" report, which highlights areas like blockchain and SDN, provides some interesting insights.
The report, which Black Duck published Monday, highlights what the company calls "the top new open source projects initiated in 2016." It's the ninth annual report of this type that Black Duck has issued.
-
A man-in-the-middle vulnerability has been found in OpenBSD's wireless stack. A malicious access point can trick an OpenBSD client using WPA1 or WPA2 into connecting to this malicious AP instead of the desired AP. When this attack is used successfully the OpenBSD client will send and accept unencrypted frames.
-
The UK government finally published its Digital Strategy today, outlining its plans for making the country a global capital of the digital economy.
Culture Secretary Karen Bradley MP launched the strategy by laying out the government's vision of how to develop the requisite infrastructure, regulations and skills to make the UK the ideal place for digital businesses, new technology and advanced research.
"The Digital Strategy will help to create a world-leading digital economy that works for everyone," she pledged at the Entrepreneur First startup accelerator. The London incubator is housed in a converted Biscuit Factory, a fitting example of the digital transformation the plans intend to support.
-
The United Kingdom’s Government Digital Service (GDS) will host the first Government Data Science Conference, in London, on 24 April. “The conference is an opportunity to connect communities interested in the better use of data in government including data scientists, analysts and policymakers”, GDS writes on its site.
-
Developers makers and hobbyists that are looking for a quick way to prototype electronic projects may be interested in an open source modular prototyping toolkit which has been created by M5Stack, based in San Francisco.
Watch the demonstration video below to learn how the M5Stack prototyping toolkit can help you transform your ideas into working prototypes using a wide variety of different modules.
Recent comments
1 day 20 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
4 weeks 11 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 22 hours ago
13 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 1 day ago
17 weeks 3 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago
20 weeks 6 days ago