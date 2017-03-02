Security-minded i.MX6 UL COM doubles up on Ethernet and CAN
Aries’ “M6UL” COM expands on an i.MX6 UltraLite SoC with 4GB eMMC, dual Ethernet ports, and dual CAN ports, as well as DRM ID, encryption, and secure boot.
Germany-based Aries Embedded has announced a “M6UL” computer-on-module as a drop-in replacement for its earlier i.MX28-based M28 COM. The new device keeps the SODIMM-style form factor, but advances to NXP’s i.MX6 UltraLite (UL) SoC.
