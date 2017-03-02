Alpine Linux 3.5.2 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.5.2 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
This is a bugfix release of the v3.5 musl based branch, based on linux-4.4.52 kernels and it contains bugfixes.
