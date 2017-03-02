Laptops With GNU/Linux Preinstalled
System76 unveils Galago Pro compact 13 inch Linux laptop
System76 giving its users what they want: An all-aluminum Ubuntu Linux notebook
The New System76 Galago Pro is a Potential Macbook Killer
The hunky-chunky plastic case of the computer company’s earlier laptops gives way with the Galago. Instead, the Pro’s case is made from an aluminum alloy, a material that is sure to see the model met by many a MacBook comparison.
Google's Chromebook Pixel lives on, but you can't buy one
I love my Chromebook Pixel. This 2015 high-end Chromebook is my go-to laptop. And, with its spectacular 2560x1700 IPS, 239-pixels-per-inch display, it still draws admiring glances. Alas, I won't be able to replace it with a next-generation Chromebook Pixel.
Android/Linux and Windows/Linux PDAs fund on Indiegogo
Two PDA clamshells with keyboards have funded on Indiegogo: a 5.7-inch, 4G “Gemini PDA” with Android and Linux, and a 7-inch, Ubuntu/Windows “GPD Pocket.”
