Docker in the News Today
Docker Debuts Enterprise Edition to Advance Container Deployments
Docker rebrands its commercially supported version and launches a new release approach for its container engine technology.
Docker Inc. is now taking a new approach to how it packages, releases and supports its popular open-source container engine technologies. The Docker Commercially Supported (CS) edition is being rebranded and expanded under the Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) name, along with new certified plug-ins and the official launch of the Docker Store for certified container applications.
Cisco expands Docker partnership, rolls Contiv open source container networking software
Docker's new releases: One for devs, one for ops
Docker Platform Fills Gaps in Container Ecosystem
Docker launches Enterprise Edition, courts broader corporate adoption
Cisco Embraces Docker Containers With New Partnership
Cisco and Docker Team to Modernize Cloud and Data Center Application Environments
Docker launches new enterprise platform
Docker's new enterprise edition gives containers an out-of-the-box experience
Docker Unveils Enterprise Edition, An Integrated Container Platform Featuring Certified Tech Partners
Introducing Contiv 1.0 – The Most Powerful Container Networking Fabric
Docker unveils new enterprise initiative, boosting software containers for big businesses
Portworx Joins Docker Certification Program
Sysdig Announces Acceptance into Docker Certification Program
Docker Reaches The Enterprise Milestone
Docker Announces Enterprise Edition
Keeping Docker Containers Safe
Cisco – Docker Alliance Will Address a Wide Range of Customer Requirements
