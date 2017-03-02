Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of March 2017 12:47:51 AM Filed under
Security
  • Amazon S3-izure cause: Half the web vanished because an AWS bod fat-fingered a command

    Amazon has provided the postmortem for Tuesday's AWS S3 meltdown, shedding light on what caused one of its largest cloud facilities to bring a chunk of the web down.

    In a note today to customers, the tech giant said the storage system was knocked offline by a staffer trying to address a problem with its billing system. Essentially, someone mistyped a command within a production environment while debugging a performance gremlin.

    "The Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) team was debugging an issue causing the S3 billing system to progress more slowly than expected. At 9:37AM PST, an authorized S3 team member using an established playbook executed a command which was intended to remove a small number of servers for one of the S3 subsystems that is used by the S3 billing process," the team wrote in its message.

  • HackerOne Offers Free Bug Bounty Programs for Open Source Projects

    HackerOne, a platform that is offering hosting for bug bounty programs, announced today that open-source projects can now sign up for a free bug bounty program if they meet a few simple conditions.

    The new offering, named HackerOne Community Edition, is identical with HackerOne Professional Edition, the commercial service the company is offering to some of the world's largest organizations, such as Twitter, Dropbox, Adobe, Yahoo, Uber, GitHub, Snapchat, and many others.

  • Once overlooked, uninitialized-use 'bugs' may provide portal for hacker attacks on linux

    Popular with programmers the world over for its stability, flexibilityand security, Linux now appears to be vulnerable to hackers.

»

More in Tux Machines

Alpine Linux 3.5.2 released

The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.5.2 of its Alpine Linux operating system. This is a bugfix release of the v3.5 musl based branch, based on linux-4.4.52 kernels and it contains bugfixes. Read more

Security-minded i.MX6 UL COM doubles up on Ethernet and CAN

Aries’ “M6UL” COM expands on an i.MX6 UltraLite SoC with 4GB eMMC, dual Ethernet ports, and dual CAN ports, as well as DRM ID, encryption, and secure boot. Germany-based Aries Embedded has announced a “M6UL” computer-on-module as a drop-in replacement for its earlier i.MX28-based M28 COM. The new device keeps the SODIMM-style form factor, but advances to NXP’s i.MX6 UltraLite (UL) SoC. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6