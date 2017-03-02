Security News
-
Amazon S3-izure cause: Half the web vanished because an AWS bod fat-fingered a command
Amazon has provided the postmortem for Tuesday's AWS S3 meltdown, shedding light on what caused one of its largest cloud facilities to bring a chunk of the web down.
In a note today to customers, the tech giant said the storage system was knocked offline by a staffer trying to address a problem with its billing system. Essentially, someone mistyped a command within a production environment while debugging a performance gremlin.
"The Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) team was debugging an issue causing the S3 billing system to progress more slowly than expected. At 9:37AM PST, an authorized S3 team member using an established playbook executed a command which was intended to remove a small number of servers for one of the S3 subsystems that is used by the S3 billing process," the team wrote in its message.
-
HackerOne Offers Free Bug Bounty Programs for Open Source Projects
HackerOne, a platform that is offering hosting for bug bounty programs, announced today that open-source projects can now sign up for a free bug bounty program if they meet a few simple conditions.
The new offering, named HackerOne Community Edition, is identical with HackerOne Professional Edition, the commercial service the company is offering to some of the world's largest organizations, such as Twitter, Dropbox, Adobe, Yahoo, Uber, GitHub, Snapchat, and many others.
-
Once overlooked, uninitialized-use 'bugs' may provide portal for hacker attacks on linux
Popular with programmers the world over for its stability, flexibilityand security, Linux now appears to be vulnerable to hackers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 days 48 min ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 weeks 14 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
13 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 1 day ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 2 days ago
20 weeks 6 days ago