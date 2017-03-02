Language Selection

Raspberry Pi Celebrates 5 Years of Existence with Release of Raspberry Pi Zero W

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of March 2017 01:41:10 AM Filed under
Linux

On February 28, 2017, the Raspberry Pi Foundation celebrated the fifth anniversary of the extremely popular single-board computer (SBC) with the release of Raspberry Pi Zero W.

