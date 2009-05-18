Android Leftovers
Android Studio 2.3
Android Studio 2.3 is available to download today. The focus for this release is quality improvements across the IDE. We are grateful for all your feedback so far. We are committed to continuing to invest in making Android Studio fast & seamless for the millions of Android app developers across the world.
Comment: As a stock Android lover, the Huawei P10’s EMUI left me emotionless
Following its press conference at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, Huawei was kind enough to hand out some units of the just-announced P10 smartphone, one of which I got ahold of. I have been using it ever since, and coming from a Pixel (and a tradition of vanilla or near-stock Android devices before that) I thought I couldn’t help but feel strongly about the EMUI. That, however, didn’t’ turn out to be the case.
10 reasons why not even the best Android phones can get iPhone users to switch
Apple’s iOS platform and Google’s Android operating system have never been more capable and feature rich than they are today. Both ecosystems enjoy tremendous support from a wide range of third-party developers. Both platforms are available on both affordable devices and on gorgeous, premium devices. In 2017, you really can’t go wrong with either platform. Each one has advantages over the other, and each one is beloved by a huge portion of its user base. And yet in countless studies over the past few years, Apple almost always seems to top the charts in brand loyalty and customer experience across every category.
The makers of the most stylish Windows Phone embraced Android
Last year, at CES, I fell hard for a chubby, round Windows Phone called the NuAns Neo. Who could blame me? The two most notable Windows Phones at the time -- the Lumia 950 and 950 XL -- were drab, unimaginative-looking slabs. The Neo, with its friendly design and swappable back plates, was quirky enough to give me the kind of frisson that comes with seeing something totally out of the ordinary. Alas, Trinity, the company behind the phone, tried and failed to launch the Neo around the world by way of a Kickstarter campaign.
What's the answer to Android's upgrade problem?
Google Assistant begins huge expansion across Android devices today
Google’s Assistant AI is available for all modern Android handsets right now
Android 7.0 Nougat rolling out to Moto G4 and G4 Plus in the United States
Razer and Ryzen with Linux
Android Leftovers
netOS Studio 10.65 Linux OS Launches as the Newest Member of the netOS Family
Black Lab Software is proud to share with us today the release of a brand-new GNU/Linux distribution, netOS Studio, which appears to be the newest member of the netOS family.
Raspberry Pi Celebrates 5 Years of Existence with Release of Raspberry Pi Zero W
On February 28, 2017, the Raspberry Pi Foundation celebrated the fifth anniversary of the extremely popular single-board computer (SBC) with the release of Raspberry Pi Zero W.
