Razer and Ryzen with Linux
Razer Is Planning Better Laptop Support On Linux
Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan has shared plans to improve their Linux support, at least when it comes to their Blade laptops.
Razer hasn't provided official support for their products under Linux, although some community members have created third-party tools for customizing their keyboards, mice, and other gaming peripherals under Linux. Recently, Razer has been getting into the high-end laptop game and while it's x86 hardware, they are looking to ensure it's a good Linux experience.
Extra AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Benchmarks
Assuming you have already checked out this morning's Ryzen 7 1800X Linux benchmarks, here are some more data points while putting the finishing touches on the Ryzen 7 Linux gaming benchmarks being published later today.
For these interim benchmarks are some more data from the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X that I've done in my benchmarks since receiving this processor yesterday.
AMD Ryzen/Zen Currently Doesn't Support Coreboot Today
Back in 2011 was the glorious announcement that AMD would support Coreboot with its future CPUs. Sadly, a lot has changed at AMD over the past half-decade, and there isn't any Coreboot support to find today for Zen/Ryzen.
Android Leftovers
netOS Studio 10.65 Linux OS Launches as the Newest Member of the netOS Family
Black Lab Software is proud to share with us today the release of a brand-new GNU/Linux distribution, netOS Studio, which appears to be the newest member of the netOS family.
Raspberry Pi Celebrates 5 Years of Existence with Release of Raspberry Pi Zero W
On February 28, 2017, the Raspberry Pi Foundation celebrated the fifth anniversary of the extremely popular single-board computer (SBC) with the release of Raspberry Pi Zero W.
