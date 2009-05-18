Language Selection

New Github TOS Causes Anger

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of March 2017 10:00:09 AM Filed under
GNU
BSD
Legal
  • Rational thoughts on the GitHub ToS change

    I woke this morning to Thorsten claiming the new GitHub Terms of Service could require the removal of Free software projects from it. This was followed by joeyh removing everything from github. I hadn’t actually been paying attention, so I went looking for some sort of summary of whether I should be worried and ended up reading the actual ToS instead. TL;DR version: No, I’m not worried and I don’t think you should be either.

    First, a disclaimer. I’m not a lawyer. I have some legal training, but none of what I’m about to say is legal advice. If you’re really worried about the changes then you should engage the services of a professional.

  • what I would ask my lawyers about the new Github TOS

    The Internet saw Github's new TOS yesterday and collectively shrugged.

    That's weird..

    I don't have any lawyers, but the way Github's new TOS is written, I feel I'd need to consult with lawyers to understand how it might affect the license of my software if I hosted it on Github.

    And the license of my software is important to me, because it is the legal framework within which my software lives or dies. If I didn't care about my software, I'd be able to shrug this off, but since I do it seems very important indeed, and not worth taking risks with.

    If I were looking over the TOS with my lawyers, I'd ask these questions...

  • New GitHub Terms of Service r̲e̲q̲u̲i̲r̲e̲ removing many Open Source works from it

    The new Terms of Service of GitHub became effective today, which is quite problematic — there was a review phase, but my reviews pointing out the problems were not answered, and, while the language is somewhat changed from the draft, they became effective immediately.

    Now, the new ToS are not so bad that one immediately must stop using their service for disagreement, but it’s important that certain content may no longer legally be pushed to GitHub. I’ll try to explain which is affected, and why.

    I’m mostly working my way backwards through section D, as that’s where the problems I identified lie, and because this is from easier to harder.

Razer and Ryzen with Linux

  • Razer Is Planning Better Laptop Support On Linux
    Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan has shared plans to improve their Linux support, at least when it comes to their Blade laptops. Razer hasn't provided official support for their products under Linux, although some community members have created third-party tools for customizing their keyboards, mice, and other gaming peripherals under Linux. Recently, Razer has been getting into the high-end laptop game and while it's x86 hardware, they are looking to ensure it's a good Linux experience.
  • Extra AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Linux Benchmarks
    Assuming you have already checked out this morning's Ryzen 7 1800X Linux benchmarks, here are some more data points while putting the finishing touches on the Ryzen 7 Linux gaming benchmarks being published later today. For these interim benchmarks are some more data from the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X that I've done in my benchmarks since receiving this processor yesterday.
  • AMD Ryzen/Zen Currently Doesn't Support Coreboot Today
    Back in 2011 was the glorious announcement that AMD would support Coreboot with its future CPUs. Sadly, a lot has changed at AMD over the past half-decade, and there isn't any Coreboot support to find today for Zen/Ryzen.

Android Leftovers

netOS Studio 10.65 Linux OS Launches as the Newest Member of the netOS Family

Black Lab Software is proud to share with us today the release of a brand-new GNU/Linux distribution, netOS Studio, which appears to be the newest member of the netOS family. Read more

Raspberry Pi Celebrates 5 Years of Existence with Release of Raspberry Pi Zero W

On February 28, 2017, the Raspberry Pi Foundation celebrated the fifth anniversary of the extremely popular single-board computer (SBC) with the release of Raspberry Pi Zero W. Read more

