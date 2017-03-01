More games coming to GNU/Linux
Munch VR has released an experimental Linux version, munch your way up the food chain
Munch VR [Official Site, Steam], a casual VR gamed aimed at a wide audience now has an experimental version which supports Linux.
Substance Designer 6 released with day-1 Linux support
One for developers here, as Substance Designer 6 [Official Site] the '3D Material Authoring and Scan Processing Tool' has seen a day-1 Linux release.
Towards The Pantheon, a cute 2D RPG has been greenlit and is heading to Linux on Steam
Towards The Pantheon [Official Site] was emailed in by the developers and it looks like a fantastic 2D RPG. The good news is that it has been greenlit so it will be coming to Steam.
Codex of Victory, a turn-based strategy with real-time base building elements comes to Linux this month
The developers of Codex of Victory [Steam] emailed in to let me know that their turn-based strategy with real-time base building elements will release this month with day-1 Linux support.
