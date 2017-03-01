Linux Graphics
-
[ANNOUNCE] xorg-server 1.19.2
-
X.Org Server 1.19.2 Released With Numerous Fixes
-
NVIDIA Signed Firmware Published For Pascal GP102/GP104/GP106/GP107
-
RadeonSI On-Disk Shader Cache Lands In Mesa Git
-
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X vs. Intel Core i7 7700K Linux Gaming Performance
For those craving some Linux gaming benchmarks from the newly-released AMD Ryzen 7 1800X processor, here are some test results. In this initial comparison are benchmarks of the Ryzen 7 1800K to Core i7 7700K when running these processors at stock speeds while using a Radeon R9 Fury graphics card paired with AMDGPU+RadeonSI for the Linux graphics driver stack.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
KDE and GNOME
Linux Graphics
More games coming to GNU/Linux
Recent comments
2 days 12 hours ago
4 days 21 hours ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
13 weeks 6 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
19 weeks 3 days ago
20 weeks 6 days ago