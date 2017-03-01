KDE and GNOME
Plasma 5.10: Folder View as default desktop mode
To set the stage, we need to briefly recap some of the problems with the KDE 3.x desktop that (among others) Plasma initially set out to solve.
KDE Plasma 5.10 Desktop Environment to Feature Folder View as Default Mode
See the screenshot on the right? That's how your KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment will look like when you upgrade this summer to the KDE Plasma 5.10 release, which will enter development in early May.
KDE developer Eike Hein is announcing that the KDE Plasma 5.10 desktop environment will come with a brand-new look (sort of). According to the developer, the Folder View will be used by default for the upcoming release instead of that Desktop widget you're probably removing every time you reinstall your KDE-based distribution.
GNOME 3.24 Desktop Environment Prepares for March 22 Release, New Beta Is Out
With a one-day delay, the GNOME Project, through Matthias Clasen, was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the second and last Beta of the forthcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment.
GNOME 3.24 Beta 2 arrives only two weeks after the first Beta release, and brings with it numerous updated core components and applications that are usually shipped under the GNOME Stack umbrella. The technical version number is GNOME 3.23.91, and can be downloaded from the usual places by early adopters and public beta testers.
GNOME's gThumb 3.6 Open-Source Image Viewer to Launch with Numerous New Features
Paolo Bacchilega, the developer of the gThumb open-source and free image viewer and browser application designed specifically for the GNOME desktop environment kicked off the development of the next major version, gThumb 3.6.
A first snapshot is now available for download, gThumb 3.5.1, and ships with numerous new features and improvements. For example, there's now double-click activation support, a brand-new zoom popover that includes a bunch of zoom commands, as well as a zoom slider, and a color picker.
