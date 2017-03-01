Leftovers: Software Tweet From the Linux Command Line With Rainbow Stream Rainbow Stream allows you to manage just about every aspect of your Twitter account from the command line. Yes, you did read that right. It's a full featured command line Twitter client written in Python. Chances are, you're falling into one of two camps right about now. If you're in the slightly insane one that thinks this is a good idea, stay tuned. Rainbow Stream actually does provide an simple and intuitive Twitter experience from the Linux command line.

Taskwarrior – Manage Your TODO List from the Linux Terminal With so many To-Do list apps filling the market these days it is only fair that a non-GUI app is also created for CLI enthusiasts. Today we bring you a lightweight application you can use right from your Terminal – it’s Taskwarrior. This open-source and cross-platform app will enable you to create and manage to-do lists from your Terminal with a list of custom commands. It requires no PPAs that aren’t already available on your system and so you need not worry about it breaking or update issues.

Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.5 for Linux Now Available Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve, its professional editing and color correction software, is now available on Red Hat and CentOS Linux. This allows customers with Red Hat or CentoOS 6.8 or 7.2 systems to download and use the free version of DaVinci Resolve or the full DaVinci Resolve Studio. Adding Linux support gives customers more choice in hardware, allowing them to build extremely high performance, low cost workstations for editing and color correction.

Linux Skype goes from alpha to beta and gets new features

Vivaldi 1.8 Browser Development Continues with a Rewrite of the History Feature Vivaldi's Ruarí Ødegaard is informing Softpedia today about the availability of the second development snapshot of the upcoming Vivaldi 1.8 web browser release, versioned 1.8.770.9. According to Ruarí Ødegaard, Vivaldi Snapshot 1.8.770.9 appears to be a "historic" because it rewrites the history feature of the Chromium-based web browser, but also addresses approximately 40 bugs that have been reported by users since the previous snapshot or even from the current Vivaldi 1.7 stable release. It also upgrades the Chromium backend to version 57.0.2987.

KDE and GNOME Plasma 5.10: Folder View as default desktop mode To set the stage, we need to briefly recap some of the problems with the KDE 3.x desktop that (among others) Plasma initially set out to solve.

KDE Plasma 5.10 Desktop Environment to Feature Folder View as Default Mode See the screenshot on the right? That's how your KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment will look like when you upgrade this summer to the KDE Plasma 5.10 release, which will enter development in early May. KDE developer Eike Hein is announcing that the KDE Plasma 5.10 desktop environment will come with a brand-new look (sort of). According to the developer, the Folder View will be used by default for the upcoming release instead of that Desktop widget you're probably removing every time you reinstall your KDE-based distribution.

GNOME 3.24 Desktop Environment Prepares for March 22 Release, New Beta Is Out With a one-day delay, the GNOME Project, through Matthias Clasen, was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the second and last Beta of the forthcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment. GNOME 3.24 Beta 2 arrives only two weeks after the first Beta release, and brings with it numerous updated core components and applications that are usually shipped under the GNOME Stack umbrella. The technical version number is GNOME 3.23.91, and can be downloaded from the usual places by early adopters and public beta testers.

GNOME's gThumb 3.6 Open-Source Image Viewer to Launch with Numerous New Features Paolo Bacchilega, the developer of the gThumb open-source and free image viewer and browser application designed specifically for the GNOME desktop environment kicked off the development of the next major version, gThumb 3.6. A first snapshot is now available for download, gThumb 3.5.1, and ships with numerous new features and improvements. For example, there's now double-click activation support, a brand-new zoom popover that includes a bunch of zoom commands, as well as a zoom slider, and a color picker.