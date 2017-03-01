Leftovers: Software
Tweet From the Linux Command Line With Rainbow Stream
Rainbow Stream allows you to manage just about every aspect of your Twitter account from the command line. Yes, you did read that right. It's a full featured command line Twitter client written in Python. Chances are, you're falling into one of two camps right about now. If you're in the slightly insane one that thinks this is a good idea, stay tuned. Rainbow Stream actually does provide an simple and intuitive Twitter experience from the Linux command line.
Taskwarrior – Manage Your TODO List from the Linux Terminal
With so many To-Do list apps filling the market these days it is only fair that a non-GUI app is also created for CLI enthusiasts.
Today we bring you a lightweight application you can use right from your Terminal – it’s Taskwarrior.
This open-source and cross-platform app will enable you to create and manage to-do lists from your Terminal with a list of custom commands.
It requires no PPAs that aren’t already available on your system and so you need not worry about it breaking or update issues.
Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.5 for Linux Now Available
Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve, its professional editing and color correction software, is now available on Red Hat and CentOS Linux. This allows customers with Red Hat or CentoOS 6.8 or 7.2 systems to download and use the free version of DaVinci Resolve or the full DaVinci Resolve Studio. Adding Linux support gives customers more choice in hardware, allowing them to build extremely high performance, low cost workstations for editing and color correction.
Linux Skype goes from alpha to beta and gets new features
Vivaldi 1.8 Browser Development Continues with a Rewrite of the History Feature
Vivaldi's Ruarí Ødegaard is informing Softpedia today about the availability of the second development snapshot of the upcoming Vivaldi 1.8 web browser release, versioned 1.8.770.9.
According to Ruarí Ødegaard, Vivaldi Snapshot 1.8.770.9 appears to be a "historic" because it rewrites the history feature of the Chromium-based web browser, but also addresses approximately 40 bugs that have been reported by users since the previous snapshot or even from the current Vivaldi 1.7 stable release. It also upgrades the Chromium backend to version 57.0.2987.
