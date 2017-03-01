Security Leftovers
-
Human error caused Amazon Web Services outage
A wrong command entered by a member of its technical staff was responsible for the outage experienced by Amazon Web Services simple storage service this week.
In a detailed explanation, the company said the S3 team was attempting to debug an issue that caused a slowdown in its billing system when, at 9.37am PST on Tuesday (4.30am Wednesday AEST), one of its technical staff ran a command that was intended to remove a few servers from one of the subsystems used by the S3 billing process.
The worker entered one wrong input for the command and ended up removing a much larger number of servers than intended, some of which supported two other S3 subsystems.
-
Apple's macOS bitten by a brace of backdoors
OH JEEZ, THE SANCTITY OF THE Apple operating system continues to be whittled away at, and now two reasonably fresh backdoors have been revealed by a concerned security company.
Apple backdoors are much prized, just ask the FBI, so to have two in a day should be a thing to celebrate. But only if you like that kind of stuff.
The Malwarebytes blog dishes the dirt on the pair and the threat that they pose to people who use Macs.
One of them is XAgent, which Palo Alto Networks clocked onto in February. It is a nasty business indeed.
-
SHA-1 crack just got real: System Center uses it to talk to Linux
When Google revealed last week that it had destroyed the SHA-1 algorithm, it hammered another nail into the venerable algo's coffin.
But as we noted in our report on the feat, many applications still use SHA-1. And if you're one of the many Windows shops running Microsoft's System Center Operations Manager Management Server, you've got an exposure.
-
