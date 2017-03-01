GNU/Linux Laptops in the News
Dell XPS 13 9360 Developer Edition review
The best Linux Ultrabook in the world just got a tiny bit better. A new processor, an updated operating system, better battery life and that same sumptuous screen make this one hard to resist.
Pre-release Pinebook spotted in the wild ($89 Linux laptop)
Late last year Pine64 unveiled plans to release a cheap Linux laptop with a starting price of $89.
While the Pinebook isn’t available for purchase yet, it looks like some developers have gotten their hands on pre-release versions of the laptop.
