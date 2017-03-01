Security Leftovers Human error caused Amazon Web Services outage A wrong command entered by a member of its technical staff was responsible for the outage experienced by Amazon Web Services simple storage service this week. In a detailed explanation, the company said the S3 team was attempting to debug an issue that caused a slowdown in its billing system when, at 9.37am PST on Tuesday (4.30am Wednesday AEST), one of its technical staff ran a command that was intended to remove a few servers from one of the subsystems used by the S3 billing process. The worker entered one wrong input for the command and ended up removing a much larger number of servers than intended, some of which supported two other S3 subsystems.

Apple's macOS bitten by a brace of backdoors OH JEEZ, THE SANCTITY OF THE Apple operating system continues to be whittled away at, and now two reasonably fresh backdoors have been revealed by a concerned security company. Apple backdoors are much prized, just ask the FBI, so to have two in a day should be a thing to celebrate. But only if you like that kind of stuff. The Malwarebytes blog dishes the dirt on the pair and the threat that they pose to people who use Macs. One of them is XAgent, which Palo Alto Networks clocked onto in February. It is a nasty business indeed.

SHA-1 crack just got real: System Center uses it to talk to Linux When Google revealed last week that it had destroyed the SHA-1 algorithm, it hammered another nail into the venerable algo's coffin. But as we noted in our report on the feat, many applications still use SHA-1. And if you're one of the many Windows shops running Microsoft's System Center Operations Manager Management Server, you've got an exposure.

Leftovers: Software Tweet From the Linux Command Line With Rainbow Stream Rainbow Stream allows you to manage just about every aspect of your Twitter account from the command line. Yes, you did read that right. It's a full featured command line Twitter client written in Python. Chances are, you're falling into one of two camps right about now. If you're in the slightly insane one that thinks this is a good idea, stay tuned. Rainbow Stream actually does provide an simple and intuitive Twitter experience from the Linux command line.

Taskwarrior – Manage Your TODO List from the Linux Terminal With so many To-Do list apps filling the market these days it is only fair that a non-GUI app is also created for CLI enthusiasts. Today we bring you a lightweight application you can use right from your Terminal – it’s Taskwarrior. This open-source and cross-platform app will enable you to create and manage to-do lists from your Terminal with a list of custom commands. It requires no PPAs that aren’t already available on your system and so you need not worry about it breaking or update issues.

Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.5 for Linux Now Available Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve, its professional editing and color correction software, is now available on Red Hat and CentOS Linux. This allows customers with Red Hat or CentoOS 6.8 or 7.2 systems to download and use the free version of DaVinci Resolve or the full DaVinci Resolve Studio. Adding Linux support gives customers more choice in hardware, allowing them to build extremely high performance, low cost workstations for editing and color correction.

Linux Skype goes from alpha to beta and gets new features

Vivaldi 1.8 Browser Development Continues with a Rewrite of the History Feature Vivaldi's Ruarí Ødegaard is informing Softpedia today about the availability of the second development snapshot of the upcoming Vivaldi 1.8 web browser release, versioned 1.8.770.9. According to Ruarí Ødegaard, Vivaldi Snapshot 1.8.770.9 appears to be a "historic" because it rewrites the history feature of the Chromium-based web browser, but also addresses approximately 40 bugs that have been reported by users since the previous snapshot or even from the current Vivaldi 1.7 stable release. It also upgrades the Chromium backend to version 57.0.2987.