Coming Into Linux 4.11
TurboStat Updated, More Power Management Code For Linux 4.11
One week after sending in the main power management and ACPI updates for the Linux 4.11 kernel, Rafael Wysocki has served up a second batch of feature updates for this next kernel version.
This secondary PM update for Linux 4.11 includes fixes for a cpuidle menu governor problem, a fix for the Intel P-State operation mode, updates to the generic power domains, hibernation core cleanups, and other basic changes within the power management realm. Before anyone asks, no, there aren't any targeted Ryzen changes with this code.
Statx - Enhanced File Information - System Call Sent In For Linux 4.11
Al Viro has called for the new statx system call to be added to the Linux 4.11 kernel.
The statx system call is for providing enhanced file information. As explained in that earlier Phoronix article from a few months back, this new statx() system call would be able to return the file's creation time, data version number, and other new attributes not currently provided. These new attributes wouldn't work for all file-systems, but would work for a subset of them such as CIFS, NFS, and others that track such information.
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications.
