Games for GNU/Linux
Looks like the experimental Linux version of Arma 3 will get the 64bit treatment
It seems that the experimental Linux version of Arma 3 [Steam] is going to get the 64bit version in a coming update.
The Windows version gained 64bit support only recently in December in the development branch, so it's pleasing to see this being worked on for the Linux port. Originally, Bohemia stated the Linux version might not get 64bit.
I was pointed to SteamDB (thanks Ysblokje) where there's now a content depot for "Linux/Mac 1.68 64-bit".
Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation should come to Linux soon
The developers Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation [Steam] have stated that Linux support is still coming and it looks like it could be soon.
tinyBuild announce Graveyard Keeper, an inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim
DiRT Rally tested on R7 370 and a A10-9600p APU
I might be just a bit late with these numbers but I figured I’d share them nonetheless. Let’s check out how well DiRT Rally runs on my Radeon hardware!
To start out let’s go over the system requirements for DiRT Rally and compare them to the systems I will be using to benchmark the game.
