Raspberry Pi Projects
-
Program LEGO Mindstorms robots over WiFi with BrickPi
For the past year, I've been teaching students how to build and program robots using the LEGO Mindstorms EV3 platform. From the outset, I wanted to find a way to use Scratch and other open source programming languages to extend the capabilities of the platform. That search led me to BrickPi, a Raspberry Pi add-on board from Dexter Industries that easily interfaces with Mindstorms sensors and motors. I requested a teacher trial to see what it could do.
-
Try the Raspberry PIXEL Platform on Your Desktop
Anyone familiar with Linux likely has some knowledge of the Raspberry Pi. That may not necessarily equate to having experienced one of the greatest embedded platforms on the planet.
If you’re unfamiliar with the Pi, let me introduce you. The tagline for the Raspberry Pi is Teach, learn, and make with Raspberry Pi. The Pi is a series of single board computers (developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation) to promote the teaching of basic computer science. Thing is, the small-form factor device became incredibly popular beyond the educational environment. People around the globe embraced these boards and, with the help of embedded Linux, began to invent. To that end, as of September, 2016, more than 10 million Raspberry Pi boards have been sold.
-
A beginner’s guide to Raspberry Pi 3
On Windows, just right click on the card and choose the formatting option. If you're on desktop Linux, different DEs use different tools, and covering all the DEs is beyond the scope of this story. I have written a tutorial using the command line interface on Linux to format an SD card with Fat32 file system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
Node.js Coverage
GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications.
Recent comments
2 days 23 hours ago
5 days 8 hours ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 6 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 3 days ago
21 weeks 4 hours ago