Raspberry Pi Projects

Linux
Hardware
HowTos
  • Program LEGO Mindstorms robots over WiFi with BrickPi

    For the past year, I've been teaching students how to build and program robots using the LEGO Mindstorms EV3 platform. From the outset, I wanted to find a way to use Scratch and other open source programming languages to extend the capabilities of the platform. That search led me to BrickPi, a Raspberry Pi add-on board from Dexter Industries that easily interfaces with Mindstorms sensors and motors. I requested a teacher trial to see what it could do.

  • Try the Raspberry PIXEL Platform on Your Desktop

    Anyone familiar with Linux likely has some knowledge of the Raspberry Pi. That may not necessarily equate to having experienced one of the greatest embedded platforms on the planet.

    If you’re unfamiliar with the Pi, let me introduce you. The tagline for the Raspberry Pi is Teach, learn, and make with Raspberry Pi. The Pi is a series of single board computers (developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation) to promote the teaching of basic computer science. Thing is, the small-form factor device became incredibly popular beyond the educational environment. People around the globe embraced these boards and, with the help of embedded Linux, began to invent. To that end, as of September, 2016, more than 10 million Raspberry Pi boards have been sold.

  • A beginner’s guide to Raspberry Pi 3

    On Windows, just right click on the card and choose the formatting option. If you're on desktop Linux, different DEs use different tools, and covering all the DEs is beyond the scope of this story. I have written a tutorial using the command line interface on Linux to format an SD card with Fat32 file system.

Leftovers: Software

  • Smartphone App: G Translator Pro another Multi-language translator app released on Tizen Store
    Another new Multi-language support translator app is now available on Tizen store named ‘G Translator Pro’, added by Mobiteka group, and it uses the translator services provided by the Google Translate API. Read on to see which features we can use in this app.
  • 13 reasons not to use Chrome
  • Mozilla and BrowserStack Partner to Drive Mobile Testing on Real Devices
    At Mozilla a fundamental part of our beliefs is that all websites should work equally well across all browsers and all devices. The Internet should just work everywhere, flawlessly, with no questions asked. We’re therefore really happy that, as of this week, the BrowserStack team is launching a mobile test capability for Firefox browser products and a unique offering – one year of free testing on Firefox mobile browsers on BrowserStack’s Real Device Cloud. In addition, developers can test Firefox browsers on different desktop operating systems for free for 30 days. We know that today the majority of web content consumption and activity is on mobile. That’s what makes BrowserStack’s new Firefox test capability so important for web developers trying to build web compatible mobile sites. And helping developers be more successful with their sites is great for users too, and for Mozilla.

Node.js Coverage

  • Node.js: A project for casual contributors
    I sat down at the Open Source Leadership Summit to record a podcast with Mikeal Rogers, who heads the Node.js Foundation, a collaborative project under the Linux Foundation. He observed that one of the characteristics of Node.js and its community is that it's a "post-GitHub platform," meaning "the first release of Node.js and the first code written on Node.js were in a GitHub repository. That's the environment we live in, so we had to come up with some newer ways of managing the project that are unique to this newer and more modern open source."
  • Tune Up Your Code with the Crankshaft Compiler
    Safia Abdalla is an open source developer and a maintainer on a project called nteract, but her pet topic is compilers. And, in her talk at Node.js Interactive, Abdalla explained the inner workings of the V8 compiler and how it can optimize the code it gets fed. Although Abdalla specifically focused on what goes on in the V8 compiler, she noted that there are many similarities to other compilers.

GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat

  • Solving HPC Conflicts with Containers
    Countless stories, comics, and television shows have driven home two very unpleasant stereotypes: the angry, unhelpful system administrator who can’t wait to say “no!” to a user request, and the clueless, clumsy user always a keystroke away from taking down the entire infrastructure. There is a kernel of truth to them. While both resource providers and resource users may want the same end result — the successful completion of computational tasks — they have conflicting priorities when it comes to achieving it.
  • Kubernetes and the Microservices Hierarchy of Needs
    Devised by psychologist Albert Maslow, the Hierarchy of Needs is a psychological theory to explain human motivation, comprising of multitier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid. Maslow uses terms such as physiological, safety, belongingness and love, esteem, self-actualization, and self-transcendence to describe the stages that human motivation generally moves through. As human beings, first we need our basic needs satisfied, then the psychological ones, and only then we can think of self esteem and achieving our full potential:
  • Option Market: Red Hat Inc Risk Hits A Depressed Level
  • Is It Time to go for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)?

Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications. Read more

