Kaby Lake-S module offers extensive display, GbE, USB, SATA, and PCIe I/O
Portwell announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 with Intel’s 7th Gen S-series CPUs, 4x SATA 3, triple displays, and 8x PCIe x1 and PCIe x16 expansion.
Portwel’s 125 x 95mm “PCOM-B642VG” COM Express Basic Type 6 entry taps Intel’s higher-end quad- and dual-core S-series desktop-class models. No model details were offered, so presumably the module supports all 16 Kaby Lake-S parts, from a dual-core, 3.4GHz Core i3-7100T with 35W to a quad-core 4.2GHz/4.5GHz Core i7-7700K with 91W TDP. The CPUs are available with HD Graphics 630, and one of three Intel chipsets: Q170, H110, and C236.
