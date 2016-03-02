AM335x module gains carrier board
Embest has released an eval kit for its AM335x based “SOM-PH8700” COM with WiFi, 2x GbE, 3x USB, and a variety of display, camera, and serial interfaces.
The Embest EVK-PH8700 Evaluation Kit is available for £79 ($97) from Farnell Element14, which like Shenzhen-based Embest, is owned by Premier Farnell. The eval kit includes both a “BB-EPH1800” baseboard and Embest’s TI Sitara AM335X-based SOM-PH8700 module, which first shipped a year ago along with a similar SOM-PH8800 module. The latter is built around TI’s Sitara AM4378, which offers a Cortex-A9 core instead of the Cortex-A8 on the AM335x.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
Node.js Coverage
GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications.
Recent comments
2 days 23 hours ago
5 days 8 hours ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 6 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 3 days ago
21 weeks 4 hours ago