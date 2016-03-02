GNU Events and Releases
GNU Summer of Code 2017
Meet the LibrePlanet 2017 Speakers: Gordon Hall
Gordon Hall will be joining us at LibrePlanet 2017, sharing his analysis of mass surveillance and how it connects to other issues. He spoke with us recently about himself, his interests, and why free software.
February 2017: Photos from Berlin, Munster, and Cologne
RMS was in Germany this month, to give his speech “Free Software, Your Freedom, Your Privacy,” in three different cities, all on the invitation of the Gesellschaft für Informatik (GI), the German Informatics Society, a “network of professionals” whose shared goal is to “motivate for informatics, develop the scientific discipline and promote the impact informatics has on the economy, business and, society.” GI arranged for RMS to make appearances…
libsigsegv 2.11 is released
GNU Parallel 20170222 ('13769') released
Denemo Version 2.1 is imminent, please test
gnurl 7.53.1 released
GNU Screen v.4.5.1
Sixteen new GNU releases in the month of February
Leftovers: Software
Node.js Coverage
GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications.
