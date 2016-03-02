Development News:/Trools
Weblate 2.12
Weblate 2.12 has been released today, few days behind schedule. It brings improved screenshots management, better search and replace features or improved import. Many of the new features were already announced in previous post, where you can find more details about them.
Master JavaScript Programming with 18 Open-Source Books
This is the fifth in OSSBlog’s series of open source programming books. This compilation focuses on the JavaScript language with 18 solid recommendations. There are books here for beginner, intermediate, and advanced programmers alike. All of the texts are released under an open source license.
10 Best Java IDEs For Linux
Java, the famous programming language that is useful to us at almost every time in our daily work. Directly or indirectly we work on Java software almost everyday. My fellow developers, coders, programmers also use to develop Java software that is why I decided that it would be worth to write an article on it. Many of you who are reading this may be new at Java IDE( Integrated Development Environment) who want to develop some kind of software, want to code or modify some kind of string and may be wondering that which IDE to use or which is the best. So here I list the 10 best Java IDE for Linux. This list is based on several opinions, research, comments, update, and support, stability as I wanted to list the best. Let’s start now!
LLVM 4.0 Release Candidate 3
LLVM 4.0 remains running behind schedule but the third release candidate is now available for testing with hopes of shipping this updated compiler stack in the next week or so.
Leftovers: Software
Node.js Coverage
GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications.
