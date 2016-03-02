Language Selection

Friday 3rd of March 2017 09:33:20 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • Cloud Native Computing Foundation Adds Google gRPC Project

    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) which itself is a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project, is expanding its roster of supported projects today with the addition of the gRPC project.

    The gRPC project is an open source, high performance remote procedure call (RPC) framework originally developed by Google. The gRPC project has already been used outside of Google, with CoreOS and Netflix among the technology's adopters.

  • gRPC - The Protocol Of Microservices Joins The Cloud Native Computing Foundation
  • Patches For FP64 Support For OpenGL 3.0 GPUs On Mesa
  • How The Ryzen 7 1800X Compares To The Performance Of Systems By Phoronix Readers

    Yesterday on top of the main Ryzen 7 1800X Linux benchmarks and the follow-up Linux gaming benchmarks, I also posted some extra Ryzen benchmark results and encouraged Phoronix readers to compare their own system's performance to our data using our open-source, automated benchmarking framework.

  • The Impact Of GCC Zen Compiler Tuning On AMD Ryzen Performance

    The latest in our AMD Ryzen Linux benchmarking is looking at the impact of compiled binaries when making use of Zen "znver1" compiler optimizations with the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) compared to other optimization levels like Bulldozer and K8-SSE3.

    With the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X running on Ubuntu 17.04 development with Linux 4.10 and GCC 6.3, I carried out some compiler benchmarks when trying different tuning levels for the Ryzen processor. It was way back in March of 2015 when AMD began on Zen support in GCC with the introduction of the "znver1" CPU type for signifying the first version of Zen.

Leftovers: Software

  • Smartphone App: G Translator Pro another Multi-language translator app released on Tizen Store
    Another new Multi-language support translator app is now available on Tizen store named ‘G Translator Pro’, added by Mobiteka group, and it uses the translator services provided by the Google Translate API. Read on to see which features we can use in this app.
  • 13 reasons not to use Chrome
  • Mozilla and BrowserStack Partner to Drive Mobile Testing on Real Devices
    At Mozilla a fundamental part of our beliefs is that all websites should work equally well across all browsers and all devices. The Internet should just work everywhere, flawlessly, with no questions asked. We’re therefore really happy that, as of this week, the BrowserStack team is launching a mobile test capability for Firefox browser products and a unique offering – one year of free testing on Firefox mobile browsers on BrowserStack’s Real Device Cloud. In addition, developers can test Firefox browsers on different desktop operating systems for free for 30 days. We know that today the majority of web content consumption and activity is on mobile. That’s what makes BrowserStack’s new Firefox test capability so important for web developers trying to build web compatible mobile sites. And helping developers be more successful with their sites is great for users too, and for Mozilla.

Node.js Coverage

  • Node.js: A project for casual contributors
    I sat down at the Open Source Leadership Summit to record a podcast with Mikeal Rogers, who heads the Node.js Foundation, a collaborative project under the Linux Foundation. He observed that one of the characteristics of Node.js and its community is that it's a "post-GitHub platform," meaning "the first release of Node.js and the first code written on Node.js were in a GitHub repository. That's the environment we live in, so we had to come up with some newer ways of managing the project that are unique to this newer and more modern open source."
  • Tune Up Your Code with the Crankshaft Compiler
    Safia Abdalla is an open source developer and a maintainer on a project called nteract, but her pet topic is compilers. And, in her talk at Node.js Interactive, Abdalla explained the inner workings of the V8 compiler and how it can optimize the code it gets fed. Although Abdalla specifically focused on what goes on in the V8 compiler, she noted that there are many similarities to other compilers.

GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat

  • Solving HPC Conflicts with Containers
    Countless stories, comics, and television shows have driven home two very unpleasant stereotypes: the angry, unhelpful system administrator who can’t wait to say “no!” to a user request, and the clueless, clumsy user always a keystroke away from taking down the entire infrastructure. There is a kernel of truth to them. While both resource providers and resource users may want the same end result — the successful completion of computational tasks — they have conflicting priorities when it comes to achieving it.
  • Kubernetes and the Microservices Hierarchy of Needs
    Devised by psychologist Albert Maslow, the Hierarchy of Needs is a psychological theory to explain human motivation, comprising of multitier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid. Maslow uses terms such as physiological, safety, belongingness and love, esteem, self-actualization, and self-transcendence to describe the stages that human motivation generally moves through. As human beings, first we need our basic needs satisfied, then the psychological ones, and only then we can think of self esteem and achieving our full potential:
  • Option Market: Red Hat Inc Risk Hits A Depressed Level
  • Is It Time to go for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)?

Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications. Read more

