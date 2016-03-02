Linux Foundation and Linux, Graphics
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Adds Google gRPC Project
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) which itself is a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project, is expanding its roster of supported projects today with the addition of the gRPC project.
The gRPC project is an open source, high performance remote procedure call (RPC) framework originally developed by Google. The gRPC project has already been used outside of Google, with CoreOS and Netflix among the technology's adopters.
gRPC - The Protocol Of Microservices Joins The Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Patches For FP64 Support For OpenGL 3.0 GPUs On Mesa
How The Ryzen 7 1800X Compares To The Performance Of Systems By Phoronix Readers
Yesterday on top of the main Ryzen 7 1800X Linux benchmarks and the follow-up Linux gaming benchmarks, I also posted some extra Ryzen benchmark results and encouraged Phoronix readers to compare their own system's performance to our data using our open-source, automated benchmarking framework.
The Impact Of GCC Zen Compiler Tuning On AMD Ryzen Performance
The latest in our AMD Ryzen Linux benchmarking is looking at the impact of compiled binaries when making use of Zen "znver1" compiler optimizations with the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) compared to other optimization levels like Bulldozer and K8-SSE3.
With the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X running on Ubuntu 17.04 development with Linux 4.10 and GCC 6.3, I carried out some compiler benchmarks when trying different tuning levels for the Ryzen processor. It was way back in March of 2015 when AMD began on Zen support in GCC with the introduction of the "znver1" CPU type for signifying the first version of Zen.
Leftovers: Software
Node.js Coverage
GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications.
