GNU/Linux on Servers: Containers, Kubernetes, and Red Hat
Solving HPC Conflicts with Containers
Countless stories, comics, and television shows have driven home two very unpleasant stereotypes: the angry, unhelpful system administrator who can’t wait to say “no!” to a user request, and the clueless, clumsy user always a keystroke away from taking down the entire infrastructure. There is a kernel of truth to them. While both resource providers and resource users may want the same end result — the successful completion of computational tasks — they have conflicting priorities when it comes to achieving it.
Kubernetes and the Microservices Hierarchy of Needs
Devised by psychologist Albert Maslow, the Hierarchy of Needs is a psychological theory to explain human motivation, comprising of multitier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid. Maslow uses terms such as physiological, safety, belongingness and love, esteem, self-actualization, and self-transcendence to describe the stages that human motivation generally moves through. As human beings, first we need our basic needs satisfied, then the psychological ones, and only then we can think of self esteem and achieving our full potential:
Option Market: Red Hat Inc Risk Hits A Depressed Level
Is It Time to go for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)?
Leftovers: Software
Node.js Coverage
Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux OS Launches with Xfce 4.12.1 and Linux Kernel 4.10.1
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton shares with us the availability of a new build of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux-based operating system, which now includes all the recently released technologies and open source applications.
